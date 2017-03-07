Burundi MPs likely to face disciplinary action for snubbing Eala in Kigali

News

East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Daniel Kidega. PHOTO | FILE

Eala Speaker Daniel Kidega, speaking for the first time on the matter, told reporters in Kigali that he was “not aware if the said MPs are on their way to Kigali or not”.

Five of Burundi’s nine representatives in the Assembly had in January said they would skip the plenary in the Rwandan capital due to political differences between the two neighbours.

Burundi’s fall out with Rwanda has escalated to the regional legislative assembly with Burundian MPs boycotting sittings in Kigali over "safety concerns".

But while staying clear of discussing the sour relations with Bujumbura, President Paul Kagame said his country’s political will for regional integration was “stronger than ever before”.

He was speaking during the opening session of Eala on Monday which started amid conspicuous absence of the Burundian legislators, all of whom are members of the ruling party.

He said that although his office was aware of the security concerns raised by the legislators, the regional Parliament would strictly adhere to the laid down procedures in conducting its business which includes the issue on quorum.

“The current session is fully constituted because we have a minimum of three members from each partner state to continue with the business,” he said, adding that if the Burundi MPs do not show up at all, the Assembly may consider measures to take for what he said would be considered as absenteeism.

The five Burundi legislators are Ms Emerence Bucumi, Ms Isabelle Ndahayo, Mr Jean Marie Muhirwa, Emmanuel Nengo and Leonce Ndarubagiye.

Protest boycott

The Eala 5th Plenary Session is taking place in Kigali from March 5 – 17.

Last month, three of the five MPs accused the EAC of sidelining Burundi, with the Secretariat, its institutions and organs not holding activities in Bujumbura since the start of the political turmoil in April 2015. They then said that they would boycott Eala sittings in Kigali in protest.

However, analysts say the move to skip the Assembly was catalysed by the deteriorating relationship between Bujumbura and Kigali. Burundi accuses Rwanda of backing groups keen on overthrowing President Pierre Nkurunziza. Rwanda has repeatedly denied the claims.

Sources at Eala say the five Burundi MPs had wanted the sessions, currently ongoing in Kigali, be relocated to Arusha, the EAC headquarters.