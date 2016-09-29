Amnesty accuses Sudan of chemical weapon attacks in Darfur

News

Internally displaced persons in Sortoni, in Sudan's North Darfur state, who fled their homes following ongoing clashes between armed movements and government forces in the Jebel Marra. AFP PHOTO | UNAMID

The Khartoum government has been using chemical weapons on innocent civilians, including children, in Darfur in its war against rebels, rights group Amnesty International has said.

Amnesty says it has gathered evidence of the repeated use of suspected chemical weapons by the Sudanese government forces in Jebel Marra, one of the remote mountainous regions of Darfur over the past eight months.

Survivors and local human rights monitors provided Amnesty with the names of 367 civilians, including 95 children who were killed in Jebel Marra.

However, the Sudan embassy in Nairobi, has refuted the claims saying that they are fabricated and part of efforts by international human rights and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to constantly paint the Sudanese government in bad light.

Using satellite imagery, more than 200 in-depth interviews with survivors, and expert analysis of dozens of images showing babies and young children with terrible injuries, Amnesty International says its investigation indicates that at least 30 likely chemical attacks have taken place in the Jebel Marra since January 2016, with the most recent being September 9.

“The scale and brutality of these attacks is hard to put into words. The images and videos we have seen in the course of our research are truly shocking; in one a young child is screaming with pain before dying; many photos show young children covered in lesions and blisters. Some were unable to breath and vomiting blood,” said Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International’s Director of Crisis Research.

She continued: “It is hard to describe just how cruel the effects of these chemicals are when they come into contact with the human body. Chemical weapons have been banned for decades in recognition of the fact that the level of suffering they cause can never be justified. The fact that Sudan’s government is now repeatedly using them against their own people simply cannot be ignored and demands action.”

Military offensive

The Sudanese government forces launched a large-scale military offensive in January this year against the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW) who they accuse of ambushing military convoys and attacking civilians in Jebel Marra.

However, Elsadig Abdalla Elias, the Sudanese Ambassador to Kenya, told The EastAfrican that the claims were built on bogus and fabricated evidence because Sudan has signed all international treaties which forbid using the chemical weapons.

Mr Elias said that a number of international envoys have visited Sudan recently, including British and US special envoys who went Darfur twice and they did not raise the issue of use of chemical weapons.

Moreover, Mr Elias said that there are many UN organisations, international and regional NGOs working in Darfur, including thousands of joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping troops (UNAMID) but none had mentioned anything about chemical weapons.

“Since this organisation have no base in Sudan and all the evidences were just collected through hearsay, it is therefore obvious that this report has no credibility at all,” said Mr Elias, who added that Amnesty International has no physical presence in South Sudan.

‘World has stopped watching’