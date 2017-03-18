Home News

AU commission boss Mahamat visits Somalia

African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 



Posted  Saturday, March 18   2017 at  18:54

New African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat Saturday led a a high-level delegation on an official visit to Somalia

Dr Mahamat and his team landed at the Mogadishu Aden Abdulle International Airport and were received by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre.

He then proceeded to hold talks with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Mr Kheyre at Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu.

Devastating drought

The discussions were expected to focus on the devastating drought hitting many parts of the Horn of Africa country and the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

Chadian Dr Mahamat was elected to the AU position in January, during which he promised to place development and security at the top of his agenda.