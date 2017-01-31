How Kenya's Amina lost to Chad's Mahamat in race for AUC chair

News

Kenya's Foreign minister Amina Mohamed (right) during the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa on January 30, 2017. AFP PHOTO | ZACHARIAS ABUBEKER

A last-minute change of the agenda and the refusal by Uganda, Djibouti and Burundi to vote for Kenya were Monday evening blamed for the defeat of Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in the race to become chairperson of African Union Commission.

Details of the shock trouncing in Addis Ababa on Monday afternoon emerged as Kenyan diplomats came to terms with the loss after an extensive campaign of three months that cost the country about $3.5 million.

Ms Mohamed lost to Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat after seven rounds of voting.

The Chadian foreign minister, who had said he would take a bullet for the sake of Africa, became the fourth AUC chairperson from francophone Africa out of five heads since 2002.

Shortly after the vote, he said he did not have “a magic wand” to right the problems the AU is facing — such as shortage of funds and slow responses to crises — saying, instead, that he needed everyone on board to help bring the continent together.

“We will need to get our priorities right. It is a problem, really, because we have not been able to run our organisation properly. We need to come together more than before,” he said.

Mr Mahamat will be deputised by Thomas Kwesi Quartey of Ghana.

Ms Mohamed (55) and Mr Mahamat (56) enjoyed significant support from their regions.

The Chadian was declared the winner after garnering 38 votes in the seventh round.

Fifteen countries from the southern Africa bloc, SADC, abstained.

Disappointment

“We congratulate him on a race well won,” said Kenya's State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu soon after news of the election results spread from the hall in Addis Ababa.

“We pledge to work with him to defend the pan-African agenda of integration of Africa as well as democracy.”