By PAMELLA SITTONI

The president of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák spoke to The EastAfrican editor Pamella Sittoni about the global body and its work.

Congratulations on your appointment. What difference do you hope to make in the world?

The theme of my presidency is focusing on the people, striving for peace and decent life.

I want to help strengthen the UN system to be seen as a relevant international organisation and the right address for people to turn to when they face global challenges such as terrorism, migration, climate change, cybercrime and so on.

No country can deal with these issues alone. They require a global response and the best platform is the UN.

With increasing conflict around the world, the UN General Assembly is increasingly perceived as a “talk shop”. What will you do to make it more effective?

This perception does not reflect the reality. Instead, the UN is setting world standards by providing a platform where leaders discuss and agree on the most pressing issues such as climate change, health, peace-keeping and sustainable development.

In addition, we are the most inclusive forum, with our 193 member states and each member having the same vote/voice regardless of country status.

The US administration is not co-operating on globally agreed pacts on climate change. What is your take on their exit from the Paris climate agreement given the power of the country?

I hope it is temporary. We need global engagement with members given the impact the US has on world affairs.

Could the rest of the world move on without the US?

Yes, the rest of the world continues to stick together in addressing climate change and other global processes as well. We hope the US realises where the whole world is and rescinds its decision.

Given your role in Czechoslovakia, what is your view of secession and countries breaking apart?

There is no single model that is applicable to every country. Different countries face different issues. Each should be addressed on its merits.

What do you bring to the global stage based on your experience in the Czechoslovakia split?

We can address and solve any problem based on dialogue and understanding. Imposing decisions against the will of the others will not enable us to arrive at a compromise.

Migration is one of your priority areas; with the West reluctant to take in refugees from Africa while others threaten to expel them. What is the solution?

Migration is a global reality. However, we as the UN General Assembly are reacting by adopting the “Global compact for migration” document. It will be the first intergovernmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the UN, to cover all dimensions of international migration comprehensively. It presents a set of principles that should guide the member states in enacting legislation.

When do you plan to have the document adopted? And is the UN pegging its hopes on dealing with migration on this document?

The process has been going on since 2016; however, intergovernmental negotiation should be launched in February 2018, after which we will determine an adoption date.

The General Assembly is also working on two documents: one dealing with refugees prepared by the UNHCR and another one by the Assembly outlining the principles that will guide member states in adjusting national legislations.

East Africa is experiencing conflict in Somalia, South Sudan and the DRC. Is it a priority for the UN?

Yes. Security and prevention of conflict are one of my top agenda items. As president, I intend to lend these issues greater visibility. In April 2018, we will discuss how the UN can do things differently and stabilise countries after the conflict, and even more importantly, prevent them from sliding back into conflict.

Bio

Education: Graduate of the Moscow State Institute for International Relations and has a law degree from the Comenius University in Bratislava.

Background: Career diplomat who has represented both, his own country, the Slovak Republic, and the international community. He was a key figure in mediating the post-conflict crises in the Western Balkans, played an active role in the transformation of Slovakia – which was established after the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia – and helped shape the diplomatic service of the EU.

Experience: April 2012-May 2017: Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic; April 2012 to March 2016: Deputy prime minister of the Slovak Republic.

Works: Mr Lajcák was political director at the Foreign Ministry of Slovakia, as managing director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service, as EU chief negotiator for the Association Agreements with Ukraine and Moldova, and as EU representative on the Transnistrian Settlement Process.