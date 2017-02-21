MOGAE: National Dialogue can’t replace deal, but Juba can use it to mend fences

News

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (JMEC) chairman Mr Festus Mogae in South Sudan. PHOTO | JOSEPH ODUHA

The chairman of South Sudan’s Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, Festus Mogae, spoke to The EastAfrican's Fred Oluoch on the possible solutions to the stalled peace process.

Fresh fighting has broken out in South Sudan with the UN warning of a looming genocide. There are now concerns that Igad countries have left the country’s citizens to their own devices and are no longer interested in ensuring that the August 2015 Peace Agreement is implemented. What is JMEC’s take as the authority in charge of implementing the peace deal?

I think there is an element of fatigue. South Sudanese have an attitude that the whole world only cares about them because they are rich in oil. Therefore, I would not be surprised if there is fatigue on the part of Igad. Why should you spend your country’s limited resources to make other people see sense if they cannot see sense on their own?

Is the civil war taking a different shape and what is JMEC’s position on growing fears of a genocide?

The war has resulted in total confusion due to the collapse of the economy. Already some 1.4 million people are in refugee camps, with about half that number in civilian protection centres. But going back, you realise that genocide was happening in South Sudan even before the country’s Independence in 2011.

It, however, differs from that in Rwanda where one group was doing the killing while the other was inactive. In South Sudan, people are massacring each other based on ethnic lines. So it is a form of genocide that has always been there.

Is it true that JMEC has been intimidated by the government to the extent that it cannot talk about violations of the agreement?

No, we speak about violations quite often. On February 8 at a plenary meeting in Juba, I said clearly that the recent fighting around Malakal and Renk was a blatant violation of the ceasefire. Over the past three months, there have been increasing reports of targeted and revenge killings, sexual violence, torture and destruction of farmland and property being committed by various groups, including men in uniform.

What is JMEC’s position on the establishment of the hybrid court with all these atrocities going on unabated?

The establishment of the hybrid court is the duty of the African Union. But the AU has never been keen, given that in the same summit that reached the decision, they resolved to leave the International Criminal Court. If you remember, this court was suggested by the Obasanjo Commission but the AU did not want to publish it. They only did so after the UN threatened that it would publish it.

We in JMEC can only say what is written in the agreement but it is the AU that has the authority to set up the hybrid court.

Has President Salva Kiir’s move to appoint Taban Deng Gai as vice president and replace ministers belonging to the SPLM-IO affected the architecture of the Peace Agreement and its implementation?

As far as I understand it, it was as a result of a split with the SPLM-IO. To the extent that Dr Riek Machar is out of the country, he still controls the majority of rebel soldiers. But he has lost an able spokesman in the name of Taban. The followers of Dr Machar could be included in all institutions of the agreement, like parliament, without him returning.