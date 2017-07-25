11 burnt beyond recognition in Zimbabwe crash

The increasing fatal accidents on Zimbabwe’s roads have been blamed on the poorly maintained road network and unroadworthy vehicles.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both vehicles were speeding, she said, adding that the smaller car was being driven in the wrong lane.

Zimbabwe police said the two vehicles burst into flames on impact killing seven passengers in the Nissan and all the Honda occupants.

By KITSEPILE NYATHI

More by this Author

Eleven people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles collided and burst into flames in Harare.

Fourteen others were seriously injured in the Monday accident involving a Nissan Caravan with 21 occupants and a Honda CRV with four people.

Zimbabwe police said the two vehicles burst into flames on impact killing seven passengers in the Nissan and all the Honda occupants.

A herdboy, who witnessed the incident along the Centenary-Mvurwi road, east of the capital, saved the survivors by dousing the flames with water, the police said.

“Both cars caught fire upon colliding and the accident happened at a bend,” police spokesperson Charity Charamba said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both vehicles were speeding, she said, adding that the smaller car was being driven in the wrong lane.

“Of the 14 injured, five were transferred to Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare, while others are admitted at Mvurwi hospital. It is sad precious lives have been lost,” Ms Charamba said.

The accident is the latest in a series of horror crashes in the country.

Last month, 43 people were killed when a Zambia-bound bus's tyre burst, hit a tree and overturned.