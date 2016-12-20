Skip to the navigationchannel.links.navigation.skip.label
.
Skip to the content
.
Africa Review
|
Daily Nation
|
Business Daily
|
NTV
|
Daily Monitor
|
The Citizen
|
Mwananchi
|
Swahili Hub
GO
News
Business
Opinion and Editorial
Science and Health
Magazine
Rwanda Today
Infographics
EA Universities Guide
Politics and Verse
|
News
|
Business
|
Opinion
|
Lifestyle
|
Sports
Home
Infographics
Infographics
Abortion, maternal mortality rates on the rise in Africa
Share
Bookmark
Print
Rating
By The EastAfrican
Posted Tuesday, December 20 2016 at 17:33
Latest News
Abortion, maternal mortality rates on the rise in Africa
Tanzanian founder of whistle-blowing website released on bail
Machar 'not under house arrest' in South Africa
Nigeria to shut down Abuja airport for repairs
As Tanzania cash crunch bites, government in denial
Kagame pardon of convicts revives debate on abortion
Miss Kenya named among top five in world
Gunfire in Kinshasa as President Kabila's tenure expires
Uganda coffee exports to EU at stake over certification rules
12 killed as lorry ploughs into Christmas market in Berlin
Terms
Privacy Policy
Mobile
Syndication
Newsfeeds
Help
Contact us
About us
RSS