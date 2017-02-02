Financial constraints dash Africa’s hopes of producing affordable drugs

Business

Amendment to WTO’s Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Agreement (Trips) has been ratified to boost export of medical products to poor nations after getting approval from two-thirds of the organisation’s membership. FOTOSEARCH

African pharmaceuticals will not immediately benefit from the amendments to the World Trade Organisation’s intellectual property laws that recently came into force.

The WTO Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) restricted firms producing medicine under compulsory licences — without consent of the patent holder — to trading them within the country of manufacture.

A revision to this law allowing pharmaceuticals to export generic medicine to developing countries unable to produce them was adopted in 2005, but remained ineffective since two-thirds of the organisation’s members had not ratified it.

Five states — Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Liechtenstein, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam — recently endorsed the amendment, giving it life beginning January 23.

In East Africa, Burundi is the only country that has not ratified the protocol.

Companies in Africa will, however, take time to extract value from this opening since many lack the capacity (mostly financial) to manufacture the generics before seeking regulatory approvals to exploit the export market.

Palu Dhanani, managing director of Universal Corporation Ltd (UCL), a Kenyan pharmaceutical firm, said firms in the country “have not yet reached the level” to benefit from Trips.

Cost of production

“If there is a new medication under patent, and I want to manufacture and sell it under Trips, product development can cost anything between $1 and $5 million,” he said.

“After that, you apply to sell it under Trips. This is an expensive process for African companies. In Africa, I think there is only one company in South Africa, that currently utilises Trips,” he added.

Trips, which has been in force since 1995, can only be used to manufacture drugs of great national importance or to mitigate national disaster such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, which claim the lives of millions every years.

However, since these products are held under patent, their manufacture by third parties had to be controlled in order to safeguard the interests of the rights holder and meet minimum production standards.

One of the intellectual property rules prescribed that these medicines could not be sold outside the borders of the country where a third-party pharmaceutical is producing them.

International organisations such as the United Nations argued that this regulation was harmful to developing countries that are “facing public health problems but lack the capacity to produce drugs.”