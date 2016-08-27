Air Tanzania prepares to fly again in September

Business

Air Tanzania, which will be facing competition from PrecisionAir and FastJet, is targeting Dodoma, Pemba Island and Mpanda in western Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE

Air Tanzania is acquiring two 76-seater Bombardier –D8 Q400 aircraft in September as it fights to stay afloat.

The two, to be paid for from part of the $250 million given by the government to revamp Air Tanzania, are among four aircraft ordered from the Canadian manufacturer and will increase to three the fleet deployed by the airline.

Chief executive Patrick Itule said the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes.

“We are expecting air transport in Tanzania to be more competitive. The aircraft will solve the shortage of air services in Tanzania and help connect new destinations,” Mr Itule said.

Crew for the aircraft left Tanzania early this month for training in Canada. The airline recently floated 28 positions for various trades, including flight attendants.

Air Tanzania is targeting Dodoma, Pemba Island and Mpanda in western Tanzania. The airline will fly Dar es Salaam to Moroni in the Comoros as a new, regional destination, Mr Itule said.

Air Tanzania will be facing competition from PrecisionAir and FastJet.

PrecisionAir flies to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tabora, Musoma, Kigoma, Bukoba, Zanzibar and Mtwara with Nairobi as its most profitable route.

No-frills carrier FastJet operates daily flights connecting Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mbeya, Zanzibar, Nairobi and Entebbe.

Fare rates released by various travel agents indicated that Air Tanzania charges between Tsh220,000 ($110) and Tsh300,000 ($150) for a one-way trip to Mwanza and Kilimanjaro, respectively.

PrecisionAir fares have been set between Tsh240,000 ($120) and Tsh400,000 ($200) for a one-way and return trip on its long routes.

FastJet’s fares range from Tsh60,000 ($30) for a one-way ticket to Tsh240,000 ($120) for a return ticket, depending on the booking period and availability of cheap tickets.

When Air Tanzania grounded its aircraft, it lost its slots on international routes to regional and global air carriers. Among these routes were Nairobi, Johannesburg, Jeddah, Milan, Frankfurt, London, Victoria, Lusaka, Entebbe and Mumbai.

Middle East-registered airlines now dominate Tanzania’s skies, providing connection to different airports in the world, while regional airlines including South African Airways, Ethiopian Airline, Kenya Airways and RwandAir have captured regional routes connecting Tanzania to other African airports.