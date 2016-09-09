Advertisers cry foul as Kigali bans billboards along airport road

Business

A billboard advertisement on the use of condoms which was recently erected near the Kigali International Airport in Kanombe, Kigali. PHOTO | DANIEL S NTWARI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertising firms in Rwanda are counting losses after the City of Kigali expedited impromptu orders to bring down billboards along the road leading to the Kigali International Airport (KIA).

The order, given on Thursday afternoon, required that the firms bring down their billboards by the end of the day, a move which the companies say will affect their revenues.

The stretch between the junctions to Nyandungu-Eastern Province road and Airport road had numerous billboards welcoming tourists entering the country. The advertising firms say this was one of the most strategic routes and was generating good revenue for them.

The firms noted that the directive, given on a short notice, will likely lead them to losses, with clients, including banks, hotels and tech companies, having booked the advertising spaces for more than six months.

“Our clients had paid for six months and others for a year. We will now have to refund the money if we won’t find an alternative location which they will like,” a representative of one of the affected firms told The EastAfrican on condition of anonymity.

Advertising firms had been invited to an urgent meeting where they were informed of the directive.

“This is to inform all billboard owners whose billboards are located within new airport boundaries to come for a briefing meeting ongoing at the site regarding the relocation of those billboards,” a short notice message sent to the companies read.

Upon arrival, the companies were asked to bring down the billboards by the end of the day failure to which the Kigali City authorities would remove them.

Presidential order, security threat

Efforts to negotiate with city officials on the deadline did not bear fruit, with officials maintaining that the orders should be implemented with immediate effect.

“Our concern was that the order was on short notice. We were not given time to explain the issue to our clients. We were told we will be given alternative locations to put the billboards but we were not told where,” Sairam Gopalan, the head of the media division at Akagera Business Group, said.

According to the firms, they were informed that the move was a “presidential order and a matter of national security.”

President Paul Kagame reportedly gave the order to bring the billboards down on his way to the airport as he departed for a regional summit.

“We were informed that we need to replace the current billboards with digital ones, much smaller in size,” Mr Gopalan added.