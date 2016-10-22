Rwanda remembers long-serving MP Nyandwi for selfless service

News

Nyandwi’s body arrives at Rwandan Parliament. Member of parliament Joseph Désiré Nyandwi who died last week was hailed as a dedicated public servant who served the country with integrity. PHOTO | COURTESY

The late Nyandwi, one of the country’s longest serving MPs passed away last Friday at the King Faisal Hospital after serving as a legislator for 14 years. He joined Parliament in 2002.

Prior to joining the august House, Nyandwi had served as a Minister of Local Government from 1999 to 2000 and was appointed minister of the revised docket of local government and social affairs in the year 2000.

While delivering a message from President Paul Kagame in Parliament, the Minister of Presidency Venantie Tugireyezu said that the country had lost a “noble public servant who served the country selflessly.”

The Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi, Chief Justice Prof Sam Rugege and the Senate President Bernard Makuza were among the people who paid tribute to the late MP.

“His term in office was characterised by service with integrity and delivering wherever he was. He was a courageous and hardworking person who respected each and every one. He leaves behind a legacy for all of us to emulate,” said the Rwanda Patriotic Front Secretary-General Francois Ngarambe.

The Speaker of Parliament Donatille Mukabalisa also hailed the deceased politician as a dedicated politician who served with integrity and dignity to the end.