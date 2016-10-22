Rwanda Education Board on the spot over unauthorised expenses

News

Rwandan parliamentary Public Account Committee members seeking explanations from different institutions. Rwanda Education Board is once again in the spot over recurrent irregularities and poor execution of projects which could have cost the tax payer billions of francs. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda Education Board (REB) is once again on the spot over recurrent irregularities and poor execution of projects which could have cost the taxpayer billions of francs.

The Public Account Committee (PAC) last week continued with hearings from different government institutions which were named in the 2014/15 Auditor-General’s report with the education board coming among the leading institutions which failed to justify their expenditure.

REB fell short of explaining 132 unexecuted procurements out of 140 planned for the financial year. The eight executed procurement deals cost the government Rwf24.8 billion, claiming almost the full amount the board had set aside for all the procurements.

For the 2014/15 year, REB had a budget of Rwf42.8 billion with Rwf30 billion set aside for procurement but the budget was revised upwards by Rwf800 million without authorisation.

The report revealed six unplanned tenders were executed claiming over Rwf1 billion without approval from Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA) which authorises all government procurement.

Janvier Gasana, director-general of REB explained that the board often found itself with the unplanned for immediate needs that had to be dealt with without waiting to go through the proper channels, an explanation that didn’t convince parliamentarians.

MP Théodomir Niyonsega, a member of PAC faulted the board for failing to follow through on the necessary channels to revise the budget, which contravened the organic law.

“Any change in the budget must be tabled and discussed at least three months before and REB did not respect this process,” Mr Niyonsenga said.

REB was also found to have diverted Rwf4.5 million that was supposed to build schools to constructing cell offices, electrical installation at one of the police station but the board failed to explain the expenditure.

The body also spent Rwf51 million extra on a tender given to Drakkar Ltd to supply science materials for the students examination but the company did not supply all the equipment quoted in the bid.

PAC members were infuriated by the recurrent irregularities in REB.

“When they appeared before the PAC, they vowed to improve their performance, but the situation is worsening,” said Jean Thierry Karemera, the PAC member.

The MPs want all the cases of mismanagement captured in the Auditor-General’s report investigated.

Diogene Barajiginywa, the head of the economic crimes investigation division at the National Public Prosecution Authority said that the body is already investigating reported cases and those found culpable will be brought to book.