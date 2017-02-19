Lack of road space could derail plans for cyclist lanes in Rwanda

News

A cyclist in Nyabugogo struggles for riding space. There were plans to have special lanes for non-motorised modes of transport in Kigali. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Kigali City is encountering problems in securing land to accommodate the long promised facilities for non-motorised transport on city roads.

City authorities say challenging topography and financial difficulties have delayed plans to construct the new road designs during the ongoing expansion of key road corridors.

Officials say the cost of accommodating alternative transport modes like bicycles on existing roads is proving to be too high.

This comes as the city carries out expansion activities on some of its major arterial roads to cope with increasing traffic. City planners said adding cycling lanes is challenging because getting space would be costly and the city cannot afford the cost.

Reuben Ahimbisibwe, the director for Infrastructure at Kigali City said priority is being given to having enough space for vehicles and pedestrian walkways, while other non-motorised transport facilities only get added where space allows and the availability of funds.

“Considering the high cost of expropriation, it doesn’t make sense to have all the facilities included on the road and then later experience funding shortfalls. The best option is to work on key components and then add these extras gradually,” he said, adding that the city plans to conduct a study showing where all non-motorised transport networks are needed the most.

“We shall then make sure that whenever we expropriate the space for non-motorised transport, it is captured in the cost although development would go by demand and budget availability,” said Mr Ahimbisibwe.

Rwanda plans to be a green, climate-resilient economy in the next 15 years, making low carbon transport as well as sustainable urban mobility mandatory.

The 2012 public transport policy and strategy highlights the need for transport systems that first protect and serve pedestrians and cater to the needs of those who use public transport and non-motorised transport before any other group.

The government recently introduced mandatory vehicle testing to regulate green house has emissions for which vehicles have been ranked among the top contributors.

Rwanda has seen a tremendous increase in the number of private vehicles in the past few years, which has been fuelled by changing lifestyles and inefficient public transport, among other factors.

However, the growth hasn’t been the same for non-motorised transport modes. It is only last year that bicycles returned to the streets, years after they were banned on city and national roads.

