Yet more art festivals coming to Rwanda

Lifestyle

A performance during the past celebration of Umuganura in Nyagatare District. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

Recent years have been good for the creativity sector, what with the proliferation of art festivals. This year too is one to usher in a vast eventful experience for the public as well as to the growth of the creative industry.

Here are some of the major festivals to look out for this year.

KigaliUp Music Festival

Returning for its seventh edition, this festival —which takes place in July— aims at steadily increasing gradually from a two-day to nearly a week of musical celebration. KigaliUp Music Festival has hosted most local legendary to young musicians on top of regional and international acts from several countries.

Mashariki African Film Festival

Initiated in 2015, the festival aims at nurturing African film and involves a week of film public screenings within Kigali and workshops for local filmmakers. its third edition will take place March 5-11.

Ubumuntu Arts Festival

It stands out as the festival dedicated to humanity. Festival activities include theatre, music, contemporary dance presentations and workshops within artistes, media and the entire public. The festival’s third edition, which is to be held at Kigali’s Amphitheatre July 14-16, will have stage acts for different countries, with messages which teach, question and caution Ubumuntu (Humanity) and what it means.

Isaano Festival

Organised by Isaano and Positive Production in partnership with French Institute in Rwanda, this is dedicated to African live music. It provides a platform for vocalists, instrumentalists and dancers of African origin.

Kina Festival

This biennial event dedicated to children theatre returns this year. Initiated in 2009, the festival held between October and November in Kigali features unique theatre presentations targeting ages 5-10. Also held are conferences with participants from Rwanda and beyond.

Rwanda Christian Film Festival

Being the first platform dedicated to the recognition and acknowledgment of local and international Christian films, Rwanda Christian Film Festival is a steadily growing platform, which annually brings on another face as far as Christian film growth is concerned. The three-day annual festival takes place in December, and has with time attracted countries Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Africa, USA, South Korea, whose films are screened too, then finally awarded through a jury.

Kigali Arts Festival

Started in 2015 by a group of young entrepreneurs, this July event brings together artisans like painters, sculpturists, craftsmen, and fashion designers to exhibit and sell their items to the public.