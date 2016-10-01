Keziah Jones performs the Blufunk

Lifestyle

Keziah Jones performs in Rwanda. PHOTO | ANDREW I KAZIBWE

Coming hot on the heels of Nigerian star Keziah Jones’s debut performance at the second edition of Cool Waters Jazz & Roots Festival, which took place from September 22-24, is his world tour dubbed Keziah Jones Captain Rugged with Kigali, Rwanda.

With his signature style, Blufunk —a modern-African style of music, which is the mixture of the traditional Nigerian rhythm and modern beats — Keziah Jones wows many, even those who are not familiar with funk, the blues or even some pop.

The artiste’s stage act takes one to deeper adventure of some of his experience as he grew from just a street performer to an established musician, representing Nigeria and African music.

When Keziah performed at Hotel Ubumwe, Kigali, on September 25, Deo Munyakazi was there to curtain raise, performing Rwandan traditional songs to the sound of the inanga — the renowned Rwandan guitar.

Nneka Igbuna, Afro-Soul, Reggae and Pop Nigerian Artiste too, got to the stage, performing songs like My Home, Do You Love me Now and Shining Star.

Keziah Jones’ solo acoustic live performances are not only surrounded by deep lyrics —reflecting his pan-Africanism and the love of Africa, his homeland —but also by strumming of the guitar, which he does passionately. Also special about the artiste is his live engagement with the audience as he introduces each song with a brief remark on its inspiration.

Greatly inspired by Fela Kuti, Jimmy Hendrix, Miles Davies and John Coltrane, Keziah Jones pioneered Blufunk, starting off with Fact (1992) his debut album, and thereafter African Space Craft, Black Orpheus, Liquid Sunshine, among others albums which further raised his profile from just a London street performer.

Keziah Jones’ music is more of defining and depicting African identity. Right from the United Kingdom, songs Rhythm Is Love and Beautiful Emile ranked him highly.

Captain Rugged, his 2013 11-track album which has also been his focal point for his tour, is inspired by the realisation that African superheroes weren’t typical.

“The original Captain Rugged was Fela Kuti, a super hero, who broke through music by creating his own identity and made it a fact worldwide,” Jones acknowledges.

With songs which include Falling, Laughter, Nollywood, this album has defined Blufunk music.

The 48-year-old musician says his tour has also been an inspiration: “Everywhere I have gone, I have always recorded experiences, which will be incorporated into my upcoming album,” he explains.

The two and a half-year tour, which ended with Rwanda and has seen him perform throughout Europe, Japan and Australia has been a fruitful one.

“In Africa, while performing, it’s quite easier, since people relate to the music language, but in Europe, one had to explain themselves more, but that has changed. Nowadays, the African culture has evolved and is popular,” Jones explains.