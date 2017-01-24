Tin roofs and medical insurance: Rwanda’s small miracles

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

In every country, one finds citizens who preoccupy themselves with “change.”

There are the changes that people see and those that they feel. One of my preoccupations for well over a decade and a half now, has been to figure out how one country I observe closely, Rwanda, has changed since power changed hands from its previous leaders to those in charge today.

There are, of course, things that simply don’t change or change in such insignificant ways that people hardly notice the change, in which case they see them as unchanging.

A good vantage point from which to observe or inquire into change is the rural context. Here even seemingly mundane change can have such impact or elicit such interest that it becomes the subject of regular discussion among locals and with outsiders who happen to pass by.

It has been a while since I last ventured into rural Rwanda and engaged local people in conversation regarding how they feel about their country and their lives.

Readers who are familiar with the Rwanda story would have read and heard about how things here have changed and how fast, something that induces visitors and observers to wonder how the Rwandans “do it.”

This question is usually about how and why Rwanda has achieved things that wealthier countries with longer post-colonial histories of peace and political stability have so far proved incapable of achieving.

The other day, I returned to the Rwandan countryside. At every opportunity, I asked my interlocutors what it has really changed in their lives over the past two decades or so. There has been much talk over this period about the “New Rwanda” (U Rwanda rushyashya). What does it mean to them? Well, it means quite a lot.

There are many things rural Rwandans who think of themselves as poor will not fail to mention if they choose to engage in a bit of boasting about how their lives have changed in recent years. They will talk about tangibles – housing, health, education, roads, cows – and intangibles – umutekano (security), ubwiyunge (unity), amahoro (peace), and even the abstract: Agaciro (dignity).

The housing story started rather controversially as many radical changes in Rwanda do, with human-rights groups and others kicking up a fuss. A few years ago, the government decided that mud and wattle, grass-thatched houses, usually symbols of rural existence and deprivation in much of Africa and the rest of the developing world, were no longer suitable dwelling places for its citizens. They were to be got rid of.

The decision’s implementation and the speed at which it happened were such that a few mistakes were made, thus the loud noise generated by would-be defenders of the poor.

At the end of about two years, however, grass-thatched houses had been eliminated, their former occupants now living in new tin-roofed houses built with tougher material than the mud and wattle of old, for the most part at the government’s expense. Today the beneficiaries of the initiative can hardly talk about the change they see and feel without emphasising how they now live dignified lives.

Some own cows which, they will again emphasise, they received free of charge from the government and which have made a real difference to their lives courtesy of the milk and manure they produce. The milk has improved their diets while the manure has boosted the fertility and productivity of their fields.

If you are familiar with the story of health services in Africa’s rural contexts, the issue of access and the centrality of money in determining who gets them and who doesn’t, is ubiquitous. In some contexts, services at government-owned health facilities are supposed to be free of charge.