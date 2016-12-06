Nowhere to run: Peace campaigns take centrestage in Ghana elections

Comment

The elections in Ghana on December 7, 2016 are expected to be close, with major political parties NDC and NPP polling neck-to-neck. PHOTO | AFP

On Wednesday, December 7, Ghanaians will go to the polls to vote in the country’s sixth presidential and parliamentary elections since the return to multiparty politics in 1992.

As the polls approach, the countryside is covered with the usual election paraphernalia: From the billboards and posters encouraging citizens to vote for candidate A or B to the pick-up trucks bedecked with loud speakers and party colours.

However, what I have been struck by are the pervasive peace campaigns. The common message is: Ghanaians have only one country, and should vote and accept the results in peace.

To this end, the country’s National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has run an extensive campaign, which has included posters and billboards, but also peace marches, prayer rallies and radio programmes.

In addition, the Commission has used cinema vans to show documentaries of election-related violence in countries such as Cote d’Ivoire and Kenya to citizens across the country. The NCCE’s efforts have been reinforced by a wide range of actors including religious leaders, civil society organisations, media organisations, private businesses and politicians.

Such a common insistence on the need for peace is somewhat surprising given that the country’s elections have historically been largely peaceful. For example, according to a nationally representative survey — which I conducted as part of a research project with Nic Cheeseman of the University of Oxford and Justin Willis of the University in Durham in September 2015, only seven per cent of Ghanaians reported having received threats of violence in the last election in 2012.

In addition, the fact that power has twice changed hands through the ballot box — in 2000 and 2008 — has earned the country the accolade of being a democratic success story for the continent.

Difficult election

So why such a pervasive emphasis on the need for citizens to be peaceful?

At one level, these campaigns are driven by a sense that 2016 is likely to be a particularly tense and difficult election.

The pattern to date has been for presidents to rule for two terms, and for their successor to then be defeated. Thus, Jerry Rawlings and the NDC won in 1992 and 1996; John Atta Mills of the NDC was then beaten by John Kufour and the NPP in 2000 and 2004; and Kufour’s successor, Nana Akufo Addo, lost to Mills in 2008. As a result, many opposition supporters insist that the time has come for power to be handed back to the NPP.

However, while the NDC has been in power for two terms, the sitting president has only been in office for one. The reason is that President Mills died in office in 2012; his vice president, John Mahama, then going on to win a slim first-round victory in elections later that year with just 0.7 per cent of the vote. This raises the question of whether the opposition can unseat a sitting president, or whether the benefits of incumbency will once again prevail.

This situation is complicated by the fact that, while public confidence in the country’s Electoral Commission has gradually increased over the years, it has recently witnessed a significant dip.

This is due to NPP claims that the 2012 election was stolen from them, and from a widespread sense in opposition strongholds that the new EC chairman is “in bed with the NDC.”