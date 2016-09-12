Mega carriers dominate our skies, African aviation cannot take off in their shadow

Comment

Intra-African connectivity is so mediocre that passengers have to travel thousands of kilometres out of the continent just to be able to make a connection to another African destination. A quarter of the intra-African routes are actually served by just one airline.

Even though Africa is home to 15 per cent of the world’s population, it only accounts for a relatively small proportion of air traffic, in fact less than three per cent of the world’s total. Small though this may be, the African aviation market is growing fast.

International air passenger numbers have grown consistently year on year since 2004, except in 2011 where the numbers dipped as a result of political instability in parts of North Africa.

From less than 40 million passengers carried in 2004 by African airlines, passenger numbers increased to 73.8 million in 2013. Domestic passenger numbers within the region also increased significantly, reaching 28 million in 2013. This growth is projected to continue.

Boeing’s long term forecast for 2014-2033 indicates that, driven by a positive economic outlook, increasing trade links, and the growing middle class, traffic to, from, and within Africa is projected to grow by about six per cent per year for the next two decades.

This growth will translate into a demand for an additional 1,170 new airplanes, valued at $160 billion. But as with all good things, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

According to the Air Transport Action Group, in 2014, the aviation industry in Africa supported 6.8 million jobs and contributed $72.5 billion to Africa’s GDP. This accounted for 11 per cent of the jobs and three per cent of the GDP supported by the air transport industry worldwide.

These encouraging developments however do not reveal some of the major obstacles still faced by the aviation industry on the continent. It remains one of the most unsafe regions to fly, it has lagged behind others on liberalisation of the skies, its airport infrastructure continues to require massive investments and the training of skilled personnel is not being properly planned.

Consolidation is another challenge. During the 1970s and 1980s there were about 36 African airlines of which 26 had intercontinental flight services. Today, there are only about 12 African airlines with intercontinental operations.

Over the past two decades, a total of 37 new airlines were launched in Africa but almost all of them failed. Most countries continue to act solo, motivated by choices that are political rather than economic.

We continue to see attempts to create or sustain national carriers, opposing international trends. It is true that Middle East carriers and the good performance of Ethiopian Airlines contradict the doomsayers of state-owned airlines, but these are exceptions that need to be understood in terms of the bigger picture. Which is that 80 per cent of the continent’s long-haul traffic is dominated by non-African carriers.

The average cost of a flight in Africa is higher than anywhere else in the world. High landing fees, exorbitant taxes levied on airfares as well as above-average aviation fuel prices, almost 30 per cent higher than in Europe, do not help.

Funding access for the aviation industry is uneven. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar-based airlines have reportedly enjoyed a host of benefits over the past decade, valued at more than $42 billion.

That includes subsidised access to capital and sponsored first-class infrastructure. American commercial aviation has since 1918 also benefited from government support, valued at $55 billion. Obviously, African airlines are not in the same league and have been left to fend for themselves.

Without the same easy access to capital markets, export credit financing (which can cover up to 85 per cent of the actual aircraft price), or insurance subsidies, African airlines either have to finance the difference from their own funds or opt for junior loans with punitive rates from commercial banks; or lease aircraft at an even heavier cost. The financing options open to African carriers severely limit their chances for expansion.