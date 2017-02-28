Why Pretoria court ruling may have just shielded ICC from further assault

Comment

South African President Jacob Zuma (left) and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta have been driving anti-ICC campaigns in Africa. PHOTO | FILE

On Wednesday last week, South African President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to pull South Africa out of the International Criminal Court dramatically foundered in the High Court in Pretoria.

A unanimous court ruled the government’s notice to withdraw from the Rome Statute irrational and invalid; held that any notice to withdraw from the ICC not approved by parliament would be invalid and ordered the notice withdrawn immediately.

This decision, which the South African government may yet appeal, will reverberate throughout the continent. Since the court ordered the government to arrest and surrender to the ICC the President of Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, in June 2015, President Zuma has become one of Africa’s most vociferous opponents of the ICC, joining Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in a campaign for withdrawal that seems egregiously self-serving.

The decision will discomfit the Uhuru government: The 2010 Constitution has even stronger provisions than the South African Constitution regarding the place of international law in Kenyan law. This means that should Kenyan courts borrow from this case, President’s Uhuru’s threat to ditch the Rome Statute could soon prove futile.

How did the South African court arrive at this decision and how will it play out elsewhere?

Central to the decision was the court’s reading of how the South African Constitution splits the power to make treaties between the executive and the parliament.

Two questions were in play; One, does the president’s power to make treaties also include the power to withdraw from those treaties without parliament approving the withdrawal?

Two, ancillary to the first question, can the executive give notice to withdraw from an international treaty before parliament has approved the notice itself and repealed the domestic law that gives effect to the treaty?

Two ICC warrants

To see the issue in perspective, start with the background. The trigger for President Zuma’s now seemingly hasty decision to withdraw from the ICC was his government’s decision not to arrest President Bashir when ordered to do so by the court in 2015. President Bashir was in South Africa for an African Union Summit.

The court ordered the government to stop him from leaving pending the decision in an urgent case filed by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, an NGO. The NGO had asked the court to rescind a government decision that granted immunity to all delegates at the meeting.

With court proceedings underway, President Zuma allowed President Bashir to leave, leaving a South African judge, Dunstan Mlambo, complaining about conduct “inconsistent with the Constitution.”

At issue are two ICC warrants against President Bashir for serious violations of international law, including claims that he was involved in genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity driving the war in Darfur. The ICC had sent these warrants to all the state parties to the Rome Statute, South Africa included requiring them to arrest President Bashir if he should happen by.

With President Bashir safely out of South Africa, the government argued that he had immunity under international law. The court disagreed and held that by refusing to arrest President Bashir the government had acted against the Constitution.