President Julius Bio declares national emergency on drugs, substance abuse

By XINHUA More by this Author

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio late Thursday declared a national public health emergency on drugs and substance abuse.

Bio said in a televised speech that the rampant use of synthetic drugs, notably marijuana, has ravaged the lives of thousands, mostly young people.

"The deadly Kush, which knows no boundaries of class, ethnicity, gender and religion, is taking a devastating toll on our communities, tearing apart families and robbing us of our future leaders," said the president, adding that young people are becoming increasingly addicted to Kush or marijuana, which has become a death trap.

Read: Liberia declares drug abuse a ‘public health emergency’

Despite the government's persistent efforts, Bio lamented the alarming rise in marijuana consumption and associated fatalities.

According to the president, this declaration signifies a profound commitment to combating the crisis through a comprehensive approach, spearheaded by the establishment of a National Task Force on drugs and substance abuse.