Ramaphosa's envoy to head to US to explain stance on Putin

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will send a delegation to the United States to explain Pretoria’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the BRICS Summit set for August 2023 where Russian leader Vladimir Putin is expected to be in Pretoria, Ramaphosa intends to send an envoy to Washington to clear the air.

According to the South Africa’s presidency, the envoy would be sent to the US to "engage and persuade" stakeholders on the country’s position on Russia and its leader.

Although the presidency did not reveal who will be sent to the US, the country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Obed Bapela said that the delegates would be highly seasoned "such as former ministers, those who were in exile in the US".

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest over war crimes related to his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who has been issued with an arrest warrant by the ICC. PHOTO | ALEXEY NIKOLSKY | SPUTNIK VIA AFP

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa must arrest President Putin if he lands in the country. But it has ignored such indictments in the past when former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir visited. However, a South African high court lampooned the country’s government of former president Jacob Zuma for not honouring obligations under the ICC’s Rome Statute formative law.

Russia is not a member of the ICC, but countries are generally obligated to honour its decisions as part of the laws it uses are UN treaties.

The US is not a member of the ICC just like Russia, but Pretoria may be taking these steps to shield itself from potential sanctions coming out Washington which has publicly backed the indictment of Russia by the court and has sided with the European Union (EU) to support Ukraine in the war.

And with the Russian leader expected to attend the 15th edition of the BRICS summit, there is speculation over whether the Russian leader will be imprisoned.

South Africa has endured continued criticism for not opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But that did not stop the country’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor from vocalising her support for Russia.

A few weeks ago, Bapela and South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes met with the Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitri Medvedev from 30 March to 2 April.

The visit to Russia from March 30 to April 2 was for South Africa to restore its relations with Putin's party and keep its friendship with the country intact.