Cape Verde President in Angola for four-day state visit

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves on Sunday arrived in Angolan capital Luanda for a four-day visit as he began his first official trips since he took oath of office on November 9 last year.

In his delegation are representatives of the ruling Movement for Democracy (MpD) party, members of the main opposition African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) and members of the Chambers of Commerce.

President Neves is also accompanied by the First Lady, ministers of national defence and of territorial cohesion, and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Presidents Neves and João Lourenço (Angola) will both meet Monday for talks after which they will hold a press conference.

The Angola parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session Monday, the programme adds.

Angola is the first country that President Neves has visited after his inauguration.

“Both leaders will agree on the resumption of flight links between Luanda and Praia by the Angolan air lines during this state visit”, political analyst Matias Pires said.

Angola and Cape Verde were both colonised by Portugal in 1975 and have strong cooperation ties.

Both countries have visa waiver agreements, technical cooperation in different domains such as education, defence, oil, diplomacy, agriculture, transport, finance among others.