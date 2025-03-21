Treat US concerns about drugs, illicit financial flows with more seriousness

The coming clean by Kenyan police about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of an illicit drug making laboratory in Namanga near the Kenya-Tanzania border, and a warning by the United States about the dangers inherent in Kenya’s growing trade with Somalia, amplify the risks associated with East Africa’s appetite for foreign investment and regional economic integration.

According to US authorities, the open trade between Kenya and Somalia could be a trojan horse that is helping launder money, with the popular Hawala money transfer system, being cited a critical cog in the wheel. Hungry for foreign investment and hard currency, East Africa has perhaps opened up too fast for its own good.

The raid on the illicit, yet sophisticated drug lab in Namanga, points to the scary possibility that East Africa, and Africa in general, could be vulnerable to international crime syndicates who are looking for safer havens beyond their heavily policed or conflicted strongholds in Latin America.

With an often underfunded and politically inclined security apparatus, the discovery in Namanga points to a need to adopt a broader view of national security and its adequate funding.

Although it has tended to be more visible through trafficking in banned wildlife species, foreign involvement in organised crime in East Africa is neither new nor limited to Kenya. In Kampala, dozens of Chinese nationals have been arrested for activities related to cybercrime.

These two unrelated events but sharing the common thread of international crime point to a need for increased vigilance and strengthening law enforcement. Foreign direct investment and more intra-African trade are laudable goals. But their benefits can only accrue when there’s effective oversight to preclude infiltration by criminal networks.

The Hawala money transfer system is an important low-cost vehicle for transferring value and social support across borders. It is a useful counterweight to predatory western-based money transfer platforms that contribute to capital flight from Africa. But it can only be as good as it is safe for users and the countries in which it operates.

The penalties associated with money laundering easily outweigh any benefits if the Hawala system facilitates the movement of funds to criminal organisations.

A blacklisted economy impacts far more people and loses more than it gains from a liberal system that facilitates only a small section of the population.

To save itself, the Hawala must be willing to subject itself to more to reasonable regulation and transparency. Or the regulators need to muster the courage to do their job in a fair and equitable manner.

Equally, the discovery of an illicit Methyl drug making operation in Namanga, should not be taken lightly. Left to grow, it poses a big threat to national security that could morph into a surge in violence as local syndicates emerge to vie for territorial control.

Easy availability of hard drugs could fan an epidemic of drug abuse that will be very expensive if not impossible to eradicate once it takes root.

Lax financial regulation and a local drug culture are a toxic combination that will impact Kenya’s international standing, turn away investors and plunge the country into a self-reinforcing cycle of violence, unemployment and economic decline.