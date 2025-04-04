May aid-reliant African leaders, planners, be set free this Easter

How wonderful to be alive today! This year’s Easter could symbolise the most realistic Resurrection for Africa since colonialists came to the land they called the Dark continent and demonised all things cherished by the natives, many of whom started hating themselves and wishing they were Europeans.

The 90-day suspension of foreign aid by the new US administration was announced on January 20, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting US foreign assistance programmes.

This period is therefore set to end as the feast-loving Africans conclude the Easter festivities which start after the 40 days of Lenten introspection, prayer, and preparation for renewal.

There couldn’t be a better opportunity for African leaders, many of whom profess Christianity, to reassess their relationships with foreign “donors” and moneylenders, and work towards real independence and sustainability.

The dawn of the second Trump administration that hit the ground running with its Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should have alarmed Africans who had got accustomed to US aid, as it was not targeted at Africa alone, but the whole world.

If that was not enough, the way the European governments went into emergency planning mode on realising that even their political alliance called Nato was not spared Trump’s cash-trimming knife, should have jolted even the most complacent African leader into mental hyperactivity.

So the 40 days of reflection should have been dominated by figuring out the future without US aid, except maybe for those who just do not care about the future of their countries.

For the days of blatantly arrogant African leaders are largely gone, and we no longer expect a president to declare himself emperor and proceed to physically crown himself. Nor do current presidents make a big show of importing their drinking water from Europe.

So, we expect them to individually and collectively come up with inspiring post-aid plans for their countries and the continent respectively.

Mr Trump’s January 20th Executive Order should also have sparked enough mental activity to start melting the ice coating the brain of African economists who rely on foreign money lenders to think for them.

Forty days are enough to thaw the ice around the thickest skull, so different national economists should by April 20th have at least provisional plans on how to move on with zero aid/foreign loans on their budgets.

And suppose Mr Trump magnanimously declares at the end of the 90 days that the US will resume half, or most or all of the aid, Africa should even be more suspicious.

For a man who set out to ‘help’ American taxpayers stop throwing away their money like drunken sailors cannot after three months just resume throwing it around. Not after the early exposures his team did regarding the obscene ways some of the aid billions are allocated. Aid resumption could thus be be a sinister bait, hiding a deadly hook from which Africa would require centuries to resurrect.

So April 20 should find African leaders and economists standing courageously on their feet, no longer writhing on the floor like a spoilt kid whose mom has said No to more ice cream. It is indeed a wonderful time to be alive.

For if the leaders and economists make the right moves, then we can rejoice.

But if they start looking for and begging new foreign donors who sympathise with them, then we should still rejoice for we shall know for sure it is now every individual soul for itself of the 1.5 billion of us all on the continent. And the truth will set each of the souls free to adjust for the new slavery rebranded, here or abroad.

Either way it is a turning point this Easter, but don’t be shocked if African leaders don’t rise to the occasion.