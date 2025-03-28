The electoral virus has struck; it’s not even election time yet!

Election time - I have said this often - is a period when we take leave of our senses and venture out into the world brainless and oblivious to the most basic norms of civilised behaviour. Though I have stated this several times, I have hoped against reason that I should be wrong, but who am I to hope for miracles?

This time round, it has a slightly different flavour because a number of givens have visibly changed. One, for the first time since the reintroduction of multiparty elections in Tanzania, we have a woman in Ikulu who wants to be elected, and the lady happens to be a Zanzibari.

These are two important facts. The Union is made up of two hugely unequal “halves,” Tanganyika with a land surface far outstripping Zanzibar, with the same disparity in population size.

In a vote where one person has one vote (and it matters) it is easy to see how that exercise would be heavily skewed in favour of Tanganyika, especially since it looks like her opponent would be from Tanganyika.

I know there are those who will say we are united and such differences do not exist, but I relegate such sentiments to the realm of wishful thinking, which held sway only in the one-party electoral alchemy of bygone days.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the incumbent who wants to be elected for the first time — she succeeded a dead predecessor—has the job cut out for her, as she has to navigate those numbers I alluded to above, and do so in an atmosphere where there are palpable signs of unease in the psychology of the Tanganyika-Zanzibar divide on many issues which only the blind and deaf will claim they don’t see or hear.

Faced with that reality, Samia has been trying very hard — even too hard, I would say — to shore up her chances of winning. She has clothed country — literally — with pictorial posters of herself, carrying attributes of all sorts of messages vaunting her wisdom, love, compassion, so on and so forth… but one gets that eerie feeling that someone is doing a bit too much of a hard sell of her.

Then last January she allowed the unprecedented to take place by allowing a party meeting she chaired herself to name her as sole candidate for president in a meeting that was not convened for that purpose, an aberration and departure from constitutional custom.

As I hinted in an earlier column piece, her meeting invited former President Jakaya Kikwete to give it a veneer of legality, which he visibly failed to do. There are voices in her party —muffled, obviously— which continue to grumble about these irregularities.

One could hardly miss these discrepancies especially because they took place almost simultaneously as the opposition Chadema was holding its own congress to elect its chair, and displayed the composure, transparency and probity which the ruling party— much older and more experienced, on paper—could have taken a lesson or two from.

It was difficult to overlook these discrepancies, particularly since they occurred almost simultaneously with the opposition party Chadema holding its congress to elect its chair.

The event showcased composure, transparency, and integrity, qualities from which the ruling party—despite being older and theoretically more experienced—could have benefitted.

Now, from its electoral congress, CDM has come out with the clarion call, “No Reforms, No Elections”, referring to the general elections slated for November.

This slogan has thrown a number of spanners in the works of ruling-party strategists: Just what does CDM mean by this? Do they plan to boycott the elections? The opposition insists they are not going to boycott the elections, only that they will not take place.

At the same time, CDM has launched fundraising campaign they have dupped “Drop -by-drop,” and it’s catching on. So now you have a statement that the elections will not take place coupled with an on-going fundraising campaign. Geniuses got thinking.

If only the younger chaps in the ruling party had bothered to study their own party’s history, they would have learnt that CDM was stealing a page from the history of TANU (CCM’s predecessor) before that party became a state-party with huge corporate donors.

So, the young geniuses within CCM got the idea (and said it in public) that this Drop-by-drop, is for collecting money for buying Ebola and other viruses with which to infest Tanzanians with a view to making the elections impossible, so realising their “No Reforms No Elections” agenda. Eureka!

These ruling-party geniuses know how superstitious their people are, and that they will have no trouble believing that these viruses are on the market somewhere and that people with connections can access them, buy and build silos of Ebola to be released at an agreed time to make the elections impossible!

Now somebody in the CCM corridors wants to blame this genial idea on the media, making the whole saga a tragicomedy of our rulers and their thinking capacity.