‘Economy’ road diverged; we took one that chose things over people

This last weekend I was standing on the side of a mountain road watching some young boys in shorts and knock-off Crocs carrying hefty loads up rocky hills with the ease of long familiarity and I thought to myself: Where is their school? What are their dreams? Might they be future Nobel Prize winners?

Do they know that we adults are about to vote to try and determine their future? Is this what 60 years of Independence has got us? Is this it?

Our poverty as a society bothers me in a way that is hard to articulate well, perhaps because I have never found a way to move beyond my conviction that it is largely unnecessary.

I am told that this is a juvenile perspective, which is a compliment considering the justifications I have heard for why it is fine for us to spend on frivolities like a national airline when we cannot provide adequate childhood nutrition and basic literacy yet. Adults see the logic of this, which makes us folks of dubious character at best.

I was standing on that mountainside having rode into town on a swanky new electric train from the metropolis of Dar es Salaam that delivered me unto this pristine landscape in which tough kids were carrying heavy loads up a hill.

The sheer wealth in the city that I had left behind is astounding. Going from the towers of glass and steel to the red soils and bare feet of the villages in the space of a couple of hours was jarring. Like, why do we withstand such discrepancies? Because “Tanzania is a poor country” as I have been told my whole life.

Also, “Tanzania is a rich country” as I have been told my whole life. Schrodinger’s Tanzania, we exist in a state of economic superposition that is either great or not appalling according to the observer.

Ruling party politicians see an economy that has propelled us to middle-income country status. Teachers and doctors outside the major urban centres experience an economy in which textbooks and safe childbirth are still scarce.

Me? I wonder what we are doing.

Of course Tanzania is rich — the European colonial project is absolutely correct in its estimation of the potential of this continent. When we got ourselves some measure of freedom from the yoke of direct colonial administration, I figured we would tackle inequality and underdevelopment with fervour. And maybe we did, for a couple of decades? Maybe?

Then we took a wrong turn somewhere. It is evident in the world of difference between the convenient electric train that I took out of the metropolis, and the hinterland it delivered me to in such comfort. It is in the airplanes and the overpasses, the swanky new hotels and the immensely comfortable ferries to Zanzibar.

We have much to show for the investments that we made in these past few years — but we invested heavily in things and not so much in people. What is that about?

My generation is finally coming of age to lead the country. We have been slaving away at the economy, raising the young and paying the taxes and we have the requisite grey hairs to prove it. Which makes the fate of the children of this country, and our future as a society, finally our responsibility.

I guess my question is, are we the political class who might have the courage to put people ahead of things, at the ballot and everywhere else? It made for a lengthy stare out the window, riding back from the Tanganyika of neglect to the Dar es Salaam of infinite and inequitable possibility.