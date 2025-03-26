How Western push for globalisation hurt poor African nations

US Vice President JD Vance gave a famous speech last week in which he railed against globalisation, the principle by which nations should be more connected and interdependent.

Vance, a conservative politician argued that kind of interdependence has ended up hurting the West, according to him, globalisation’s idea was that richer countries would move up the value chains while the poorer countries would make simpler things.

But as things stand, the West has been “squeezed from both ends” because the poor have learnt how to design and make things that the West thought they wouldn’t.

Yet globalisation itself hasn’t just hurt the West. Vance’s populist backlash is a gesture at a larger, uncomfortable reality: the US-led project of global liberalisation did not just “fail” working-class Americans, it destabilised entire nations.

From the abandoned steel mills of Ohio to the wreckage of Mogadishu and Freetown, a web of financial domination and militarised instability has drained life from communities, serving the interests of a global elite.

Infamous SAPs

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, as African nations buckled under crushing debt and economic collapse, the IMF and World Bank arrived with their familiar remedy—Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAP).

Marketed as essential reforms, they often resembled foreign dictates. Intended to stabilise economies and cut deficits, SAPs gutted public services, weakened institutions, and left fragile states more exposed, undermining long-term development.

Somalia is a stark example. In the 1980s, SAP-mandated austerity and forced liberalisation—under pressure from the IMF—undermined an already fragile Siad Barre regime.

Cuts to public services and state salaries accelerated political disintegration. By 1991, Somalia’s government was gone, and what followed was a scramble for power as clans and warlords carved up what was left of the state.

In the midst of the chaos, Al-Itihaad al-Islami emerged, one of several groups that stepped into the vacuum, setting the stage for years of insurgency. It evolved into something far more dangerous—Al-Shabaab.

Liberia and Sierra Leone shared a grim trajectory. Forced by SAPs to privatise, devalue, and cut spending, both states unraveled. By the early ’90s, governments were collapsing, jobs vanished, and chaos crept in. In Liberia, Charles Taylor fueled civil war; in Sierra Leone, blood diamonds ignited brutal conflict. With no state to resist, warlords, militias, and foreign profiteers filled the void.

Simultaneously, the United States was inflicting a domestic variant of this model on itself. Under the guidance of Wall Street and neoliberal policymakers, trade liberalisation, NAFTA, and China’s WTO accession dismantled America’s industrial base.

Factories in Detroit, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh closed, while Wall Street profited from capital mobility and outsourcing.

As African states were weakened through SAPs, working-class American communities underwent a slow-motion collapse: jobs vanished, public services deteriorated, and addiction and despair took root. The result, as JD Vance pointed out, was a domestic social disintegration eerily reminiscent of the devastation wrought by IMF programmes abroad.

Financial imperialism

Michael Hudson, a famous American economist, described this as financial imperialism: a system where creditors, led by the IMF, use debt to extract wealth and dictate policies that serve US and allied interests. African countries, stuck in this cycle, turned to the IMF more than most, entering repeated adjustment programs that deepened economic fragility.

Hudson sees this dynamic mirrored in parts of the US, where indebted cities, stripped of industry, were forced to privatise public goods, replicating the austerity and dependency patterns long imposed on the Global South.

Jeffrey Sachs’ ‘shock therapy’ reforms, first deployed in Latin America and post-Soviet economies, accelerated this dynamic in Africa. Though Sachs later distanced himself from these prescriptions, their legacy lingers.

IMF-led SAPs embodied this ‘shock’ approach: sudden cuts, deregulation, and market liberalisation imposed without regard for institutional fragility.

One criticised aspect was that that Western technocrats often treat development as a top-down, one-size-fits-all project. In Liberia and Sierra Leone, SAPs tore apart fragile welfare structures, worsening inequality and discrediting the very governments they were supposed to ‘reform.’ This bred resentment, weakened states, and made violence almost inevitable.

The US security establishment and its corporate partners took note. Fragile states like Somalia and Liberia became ‘intervention zones’ for the Pentagon, private contractors, and Western NGOs. For the Pentagon and defence firms, endless instability meant endless business.

Companies like DynCorp, Halliburton, and several other profiteers thrived on security reforms, logistics, and peacekeeping deals across Africa.

As the US heartland declined, militarised policing rose, security budgets surged, and surveillance spread under the banner of crime and counterterrorism. The same firms that armed counterinsurgencies abroad now supplied US police with armored vehicles and tactical gear.

A deepening trap

By 2020, more than 26 African nations were tied to IMF loans enforcing austerity and pro-market reforms. The average loan—just $200 million—was far below the global norm, highlighting Africa’s marginal place in the global financial order.

These programmess slashed health, education, and public investment, hollowing out state capacity and fueling unrest.

A 2022 World Development study confirmed what many feared: IMF interventions increase unemployment and weaken government institutions, deepening the very instability they claim to address.

Africa’s turn today to China, Russia, Turkey, and others is more than geopolitics—it’s a rejection of the old model.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger trying to break from decades of IMF and World Bank dependence. After years of austerity and outside control, they are seeking new allies and reclaiming lost sovereignty.

In the United States, a different but related rupture is underway. Disillusionment with globalisation is driving a groundswell of populism, nationalism, and deepening distrust toward traditional power centers. The backlash is no longer a murmur—it’s reshaping the global political map.

It’s a familiar warning. The collapses seen in Somalia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone now echo closer to home. In parts of America, the same fractures appear. Once-thriving factory towns now sit silent, marked by decay and neglect. In that emptiness, resentment grows, leaving communities exposed to isolation, poverty, and extremism.

What Somalia and the American Rust Belt share is not merely parallel decline—it is the outcome of an engineered system.