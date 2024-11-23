There’s structural weakness, then there’s our way of cutting corners

A building collapsed in Kariakoo, the commercial centre of the city of Dar es Salaam. So far, 16 people are known to have lost their lives and 87 others were injured.

As reasons for the collapse are ‘investigated’ and we seek to assign blame, we do know what the real problem is. Cutting corners in construction is such a part of life in Tanzania that I am not sure we would know building standards if they dropped a brick on our heads.

We, the public, are having big feelings about this tragic event. Part of me wonders if this is therapy — do we use tragic events to process our frustration over the harshness of life? There is genuine grief, don’t get me wrong.

But somehow the anger feels misdirected. People are demanding “where is the president” and “why isn’t the army taking care of rescue” and “where can I send my financial contribution to the affected?”

Well. Even if the relationship is abusive around election time, the army retains the trust of the people when it comes to managing difficult situations. Since disaster relief is not their day job, they can only do what they are ordered to.

However, the local government elections are taking place on November 27. They might be busy planning to quell an already peaceful citizenship to protect us from our freedom to select the leaders we want.

Secondly, in times of woe our heads of state are largely decorative Mourners in Chief, if they can muster the energy. Sometimes they get it right and issue statements and directives that have a positive impact. Sometimes. But let us accept that they are middle-aged African politicians, a species that does not need to be saddled with much expectation.

As for financial contributions: I understand the heat of the moment, but our priorities are as crooked as a Dar es Salaam building contractor.

There are individuals who have been arrested for trying to raise money through their personal accounts rather than official channels, which is almost excusable if you consider what the Government of Tanzania did with the money raised for the victim of the Kagera earthquake of 2017. Trust is short in supply around these parts.

Building codes, however? Those we have. Beneath the towers of glass and steel, Dar es Salaam has an architectural history that is quite interesting, and pretty.

There was a time when we respected ourselves. Now? We have structural integrity issues that are quite literally bringing us down.

This is why I think that our anger is misdirected. For a multi-storey property in the most expensive real estate in town to be built so badly, can you imagine just how much corruption took place?

Forget about asking for the president, leave alone the army. We should be asking: Who allowed this to happen? We should be asking about culpability. We should be asking about systems and standards.

But we won’t. That is what societal decay produces: The performance of outrage, with no real chance of addressing the core issues that brought about this tragedy in the first place.