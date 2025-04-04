Boganda, Samora, and Habyarimana: When plane crashes change history

Few plane crashes have hit harder or faster than the one that killed Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994.

Habyarimana and Burundi’s Cyprien Ntaryamira died when their plane was shot down over Kigali.

Fingers quickly pointed at Habyarimana’s enemies, and by morning on April 7, Rwanda had become a slaughterhouse. Up to one million people—mostly Tutsi, along with moderate and opposition Hutu—were butchered in 100 days.

The rebel Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA), led by Paul Kagame, struck back. By July 4, 1994, they had toppled the genocidal regime, ending the Genocide Against the Tutsi and a war that had been raging since 1990.

The defeated government forces and their extremist ally, the Interahamwe—who later established the controversial Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)—fled and set up shop in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, fueling a conflict that still roils the region.

What’s surprising about Habyarimana’s death and its aftermath is how it created deep fissures within the international community and Africa. While many outside observers saw it as the ultimate failure of global diplomacy, others noted the slow and inadequate response of the United Nations and Western countries to the genocide that followed.

In fact, countries like France and Belgium were seen as aiding and abetting the killings. Habyarimana’s death and the genocide it triggered led to a profound shift in how the world handles humanitarian crises, eventually contributing to the establishment of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

On December 23, 2003, the UN General Assembly recognised April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda via Resolution 58/234. In 2018, after Rwanda pushed to name the Tutsi as the primary targets explicitly, Resolution 72/550 refined it to “1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.” Rwanda’s Kwibuka—remembrance—kicks off on April 7, runs for 100 days, and concludes on July 4.

That Kigali crash wasn’t Africa’s only sky-shaking tragedy. These weren’t just powerful men falling from the sky; they were geopolitical earthquakes, rattling borders, alliances, and global politics. Some sparked shifts no one saw coming, leaving marks long after the wreaths had withered.

Take Barthélemy Boganda, the Central African Republic’s independence torchbearer. On March 29, 1959, his plane exploded near Bangui, shredding CAR’s dreams mid-flight.

The official cause was put down to an explosion—possibly sabotage—but the failure to determine who was behind it left an air of conspiracy that would haunt CAR for decades. Was it the French, desperate to maintain influence? Rivals within the CAR leadership? The lack of answers fueled distrust, not just of France but among Africans themselves.

Boganda’s death gutted CAR’s trajectory. His absence left a void soon filled with weak and corrupt leaders. Without its independence icon, the country slid into division, misrule, and brutal dictatorships. That crash seeded a cycle of chaos that still spins today.

Two years later, on September 18, 1961, the world lost Dag Hammarskjöld, the UN Secretary-General, when his plane crashed near Ndola, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).

He was chasing peace in Congo’s messy crisis—a success that might have reshaped post-colonial Africa. Instead, the circumstances surrounding his death—ranging from accusations of sabotage to suspicions of CIA or colonial involvement—left Africa trapped in geopolitical uncertainty.

Hammarskjöld’s fall didn’t just kill a mission; it strained the UN’s credibility in Africa. The lack of clear answers cast doubt over its peacekeeping role, scepticism that persists today, especially in places like Congo, where outside powers have deep vested interests.

It mirrored Africa’s post-independence dilemma—self-rule versus foreign meddling. Leaders and citizens alike wondered: Could the UN be trusted? Some argue that this scepticism nudged Africa toward Pan-Africanism, pushing for homegrown solutions over foreign promises.

Machel: A revolutionary dies, apartheid’s shadow grows

Africa’s skies weren’t done.

On October 19, 1986, Samora Machel, Mozambique’s revolutionary president, died when his Tupolev Tu-134 crashed near Mbuzini, South Africa. A towering figure in the anti-apartheid struggle, Machel’s death screamed foul play—South Africa’s apartheid regime topped the suspect list, though pilot error got the official nod.

If Hammarskjöld’s crash made Africa wary of global peacekeepers, Machel’s turned the lens inward. Was this apartheid’s bloody reach?

The South African government was already waging a brutal guerrilla war against liberation movements in southern Africa. What many saw as a targeted attack on Machel showed the violent lengths apartheid forces would go to maintain control.

Machel’s death ultimately fueled the global isolation of South Africa. His passing, along with those of other African leaders, became a rallying cry for stronger sanctions against the apartheid regime.

His death—whether accident or conspiracy—had global reverberations, further pushing the apartheid state toward its inevitable collapse.

These crashes—Habyarimana’s, Boganda’s, Hammarskjöld’s, Machel’s—weren’t just tragedies. They were pivot points in history.

Habyarimana’s death sparked a genocide, but from its ashes emerged a new Rwanda. Boganda’s demise plunged CAR into turmoil from which it has never recovered, along the way opening a path for the bizarre spectacle of Jean-Bédel Bokassa crowning himself emperor without an empire.

Hammarskjöld’s fall shook Africa’s trust in international peacekeeping, and left the UN in a tangled relationship with Congo in which it still trapped. Machel’s death intensified the final push against apartheid.

Africa’s skies have a brutal way of rewriting the script. And no one ever sees it coming.