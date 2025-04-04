Committing crimes in the name of culture

Two recent incidents have revived debate about the place of traditional culture in a modern society: The killing of a 17-year-old girl in Wajir County and the brutal assault of a widow in Kisii.

The girl’s “crime” was refusing a forced marriage to a 55-year-old man. The husband and his associates beat her and then set her on fire.

Her family was complicit in the forced marriage. Deep inside, the family must have known that the marriage violated the girl’s humanity, but they went along with it in the name of culture.

The widow in Kisii was brutalised for refusing to perform a traditional ritual at the burial of her husband. She was whipped and punched by a bunch of men as a crowd of mourners watched. The crowd was restrained by a belief that the torture was necessitated by culture.

Why does culture, a social construct, override an innate sense of justice? People believe that culture is a set of truths given to their community on creation day and passed down generations. These cultural truths are immutable and unerring.

Breach of these truths is seen as inviting a curse on the transgressing individual, her family and community. Quite often, cleansing rituals – some comical and others dehumanising - are reenacted. In the 21st Century, “voodooism” still holds captive millions of people in Africa and the world.

And yet nothing could be as false as the notion of an eternal cultural truth passed down through millennia. Culture is a function of worldview, which in turn is a function of historical change. No society on earth has retained its worldview and attendant cultural practices since its creation.

Societies have always reinvented themselves to cope with historical change. A society that fails to reinvent itself in the face of historical change either stagnates or perishes. Therefore, the culture, in the name of which you torture and kill non-conformists today, might not even have existed a century ago.

If we could go back in time, we would be shocked to discover that, a few centuries back, our communities had totally different cultural practices. Along the way, they invented new practices or borrowed some from neighbouring communities.

There was no creator who gave your ancestors the “10 commandments” of your culture; your ancestors have all the time been inventing, borrowing and discarding cultural practices. The practice of forced marriage might not have existed in that cultural community centuries ago. The ritual, for which the widow was tortured, might not always have been part of that cultural community’s customs a century ago.

Many people were incensed by the two gruesome events and called for justice for the victims. Police have arrested the perpetrators.

Hopefully, these calls for justice will inspire renewed activism against other crimes committed in the name of culture, like FGM, disinheritance of widows, or forcing widows to sleep in the same room with their dead husbands.