The church is not wrong on this culture of lies

Catholic bishops recently issued a statement on the state of the nation. The bishops decried the deteriorating state of human rights in the country. They recalled the brutality meted out on Gen- Z protesters in June.

The brutality bore all the hallmarks of a dictatorship’s response to dissent. The young people were protesting runaway thievery, and tax proposals that would have crippled small businesses and further impoverished Kenyans.

Human rights organisations now say that over 60 youth were executed and tens of others abducted. Some of the abducted were later found murdered.

Those who survived the abductions told of horrific torture at the hands of hooded police. Other abductees were ‘disappeared’, a crime that falls under the purview of ‘crimes against humanity’. During the June protests, the government deployed snipers on buildings.

The snipers were responsible for blowing out the brains of youth armed only with phones and water bottles. This crime could also be classified as ‘crime against humanity’.

When former security minister and now Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was asked about the executions, he, with an air of triumphal arrogance, suggested that those executed by snipers were probably shot by fellow protesters!

The Catholic bishops’ statement also protested general insecurity in the country which has seen unprecedented cases of femicide.

The government’s ineptitude in dealing with widespread insecurity was symbolised by the escape from a police cell of a man suspected in the murder of tens of women whose bodies were found mutilated and dumped in a quarry.

The bishops then decried the theft of resources on a scale last seen during the Kanu dictatorship. They described the wanton plunder “as shocking and heartbreaking.”

Their statement said the crises in the health, education and multiple other sectors had left Kenyans “in anger and disgust.”

All these crises, the bishops said, were taking place within a “culture of lies” that seems to be the organising ethos of William Ruto’s regime.

The Anglicans have also added their voice to the chorus of discontent among Kenyans. They have criticised escalating misrule and impunity by government officials.

Evangelical churches, too, have spoken out against the Ruto regime. Many have begged for forgiveness from their congregations for lying to them that Ruto was God’s candidate.

The turnaround by the church adds a powerful voice against misrule and plunder. For long, the church was seen as complicit in the national decay because of its active support of the regime.

Many clerics often received largesse from key figures of the regime. To Kenyans, the church, parliament, sections of the opposition and judiciary, had become enablers of the president’s will

This week, William Ruto gave his state of the nation address. The Catholic bishops, Anglicans, evangelicals and Muslim clerics, human rights activists, Gen-Z, rights organizations, foreign diplomats, mainstream and social media, and some opposition leaders have given their perspectives on the state of the nation. Whose will you believe – theirs or William Ruto’s?