How conference in London failed to get ceasefire for Sudan crisis

External actors who gathered in London on Tuesday failed to secure the much-needed ceasefire in Sudan, disappointing rights watchdogs who had hoped for a turning point in the conflict.

The conference co-hosted by the UK, France, Germany and the African Union ended with pledges of $1 billion in humanitarian aid but political differences among stakeholders hindered discussions on ceasefire.

The UK had hosted the meeting with intent to establish a ‘contact group’ that would push for a ceasefire especially since participating countries would carry some form of influence on warring sides. But that effort collapsed due to deep disagreements between Arab and Western countries on the text of final communiqué.

A major diplomatic setback emerged as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates refused to endorse the joint statement, highlighting the growing rift among key international players over how to handle Sudan’s nearly two-year-long civil war.

The absence of a consensus statement reflected the international community’s inability to unite around a political path forward, despite the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

“The hosts’ closing statement didn’t even mention the massacre unfolding in El Fasher. Gathering with the UAE, Turkey and Egypt who have flooded the country with weapons, made it feel more like an arms fair than peace talks - yet there was no mention of stopping arms shipments. At best this was a vanity project for leaders who have been asleep at the wheel,” said Will Davies, the head of war monitoring group, Avaaz’s Sudan team. He was referring to the recent shelling of el Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of the warring sides.

“David Lammy promised Sudan would not be forgotten. Today was a test of that commitment - and of the Foreign Secretary he intends to be, especially in the absence of US leadership. He failed dismally,” he added, referring to the UK Foreign Secretary who was the main host of the event.

According to critics, lobbying by players involved in the conflict played a role in weakening a united stance.

While Western powers pushed for a unified stance that rejected foreign interference and called for an inclusive political solution, efforts were derailed by Arab countries’ objections to certain language concerning Sudan’s future.

The impasse led to the release of a separate joint statement by Western nations, the African Union, and the European Union, reaffirming support for a peaceful resolution and opposition to any actions that might escalate the conflict or contribute to Sudan’s fragmentation.

“The AU calls, once again, on all the Sudanese actors to demonstrate political will by committing to a durable ceasefire and to engage meaningfully in a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-led political process,” said a statement issued by the AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

“The AU remains committed to working with Sudanese stakeholders, regional partners, and the international community to protect civilians and restore peace, stability, and democratic governance in Sudan.” Ali was represented in London by Bankole Adeoye, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Yet for some African countries at the meeting, the feeling was that an Arab rivalry in Sudan was eclipsing the role of African institutions in seeking the peace.

“I underscore the need for consolidating the several peace tracks in Sudan into a well-coordinated and harmonised process preferably under the African Union and driven by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), with the support of the United Nations,” said Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“We welcome the other efforts aimed at pacifying Sudan, while also advocating for a unified and coordinated response from all, including IGAD, the African Union, the Arab League, the United Nations, and the broader international community but we need to mainstream into an African led process,” he added.

Yet Kenya’s participation, alongside Chad had been controversial because the SAF had accused the two of aiding the RSF. Mudavadi used the accusation to refute the allegation, saying Kenya had opened the door for all Sudanese groups to negotiate peace.

Sudanese entities at war, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were not invited to the meeting in which the UK government explained was meant to establish consensus among external backers of the warring sides.

But the political landscape took a darker turn after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, announced the formation of a rival ‘Government of Peace and Unity.’

This move signalled direct challenge to the authority to the army-backed administration under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, undermining prospects for negotiations and raising concerns about a de facto division of the country.

The conflict had started as internal power struggle, but a complex war has since entangled regional rivalries and international interests, which have fuelled both the military escalation and the diplomatic stalemate.

On the ground, violence has intensified, particularly in Darfur, where RSF forces have taken control of major displacement camps as part of a broader campaign to capture El Fasher - the last major city in the region not under RSF control.

In a related development, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan has reported that RSF forces have prevented their young members from leaving Zimzam Camp in North Darfur, even as 400,000 displaced people managed to flee the area.

RSF troops seized control of the camp - located 12 kilometres southwest of El Fasher - just three days after overrunning the site, where residents have been suffering from famine conditions since August 2024.