UN peacekeepers, DRC army launch joint operation against M23 rebels

By XINHUA More by this Author

UN peacekeepers and the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have launched an operation to secure two eastern cities from the M23 militia, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The peacekeeping mission, known by its French acronym as Monusco, on Tuesday announced Operation Springbok to secure the key regional towns of Goma and Sake," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The action is in response to ongoing clashes between members of the M23 militia and armed groups in North Kivu Province as well as advances made by the M23 toward Sake, said Dujarric.

Read: Insecurity fears in Eastern DRC ahead of elections

"UN peacekeepers and the Congolese armed forces are patrolling in key areas to protect the population and deter further advances by the M23," he said.

"The mission has also established security perimeters near the Kitchanga base to help protect 25,000 people who have sought refuge in that base and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he added.

Advertisement

The Eastern DRC, particularly North Kivu, has long been the victim of violent attacks from rebel groups such as the M23.