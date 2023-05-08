Uganda security agencies find explosives ahead of protests

By MONITOR More by this Author

Police and army officers in Uganda have arrested at least six people in Nabweru in central Wakiso district, who were allegedly found in possession of improvised explosives intended for use during anti-government protests in Kampala.

“These were to be used today in the city by those planning to paint it red,” the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, tweeted on Monday morning.

The police arrested four and two others moments later.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, who spoke to journalists at the scene, identified the suspects as Hamidu Ssekidde, Muhammad Kalyango, Abdul Katamba, Arafat Ssali, Emmanuel Asiimwe and Hamidu Muyondi.

Muyondi was shot in the leg. “This was an accident that occurred in the vehicle as they were preparing to drive away,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

"We shall not allow anybody to distablise our country," Major Charles Kabona, UPDF's 1st Division spokesperson tells journalists at the crime scene in Nabweru, Wakiso District where four people were arrested for alleged possession of improvised explosive devices on May 8, 2023.

The planned nationwide demonstrations were called for by the Uganda Freedom Activists to protest against economic hardships and corruption in the country.

Security has been heightened in the capital and its surroundings to keep protesters at bay. The protest was termed unlawful by the police.