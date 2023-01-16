Advertisement

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya Hassan Galiwango dies in Nairobi

Monday January 16 2023
Ugandan High Commissioner Hassan Wasswa Galiwango

Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango appears before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting in 2020 following his appointment as Uganda's High Commissioner to Kenya. PHOTO | COURTESY via THE MONITOR

Advertisement
General Image
By VALERIE KOGA

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, has died in Nairobi, Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of EAC, confirmed on Monday.

Dr Galiwango had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, where he died.

Dr Galiwango was appointed High Commissioner in October 2020 to replace Phibby Otaala, who had left office to contest for a political seat back home. However, Ms Otaala protested his appointment and declined to hand over the post, arguing that she had not been recalled.

Read: Uganda Minister dies in Nairobi Hospital

Advertisement

Dr Galiwango later presented his credentials to then president Uhuru Kenyatta on March 3, 2021.

Before his appointment as High Commissioner, Dr Galiwango had been a long-serving director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.

He was the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango.

Condolences began pouring in with Ugandans on Twitter eulogising him as a “committed officer”, who gave his best at work to ensure the rights and welfare of Ugandans are upheld.

Advertisement