Famous Somali poet Hadrawi dies aged 79

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

When news broke on Thursday, in Hargeisa, Somaliland that Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame was no more, many Somalis mourned him. Here lived a giant artiste known by his nickname Hadrawi.

Both social and formal media in the Horn of Africa were relaying the news of a poet who had died at the age of 79.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud was quick to send his condolences to the family, relatives and the Somali people at large, expressing sorrow as well as recalling the artistic and literary achievements of Hadrawi.

“Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame Hadrawi was certainly a pioneer poet who spent his precious time on the enrichment of public awareness, employing his creativity to inculcate in the Somali people the value of peace and unity,” said Mohamoud.

He recalled the legendary Hadrawi Peace March in 2003 when the poet travelled from Hargeisa to Mogadishu at the invitation of Somali civil society organisations to engage in peacebuilding. Though he lived in Hargeisa, the capital of the self-declared independent Somaliland region, his poetry cut across any boundaries in the Horn of Africa nation.

In 2003, accompanied by many artists and singers, Hadrawi started his public awareness campaign in Mogadishu down to Kismayu and all the way to Puntland in the northeastern regions, and back to Somaliland.

In all of his stopovers, the poet addressed masses of people who were attracted by his artistic approach to problems, respect for cultural values and traditional manners.

Somalis across the spectrum held the talented teacher, poet and playwriter in high esteem, which motivated the massive public attendances in diverse regions from Lower Jubba in the far south to Bossaso town in the far north.

No other person had done such a landmark appearance in so many places when the security situation in Somalia was at its worse, and Hadrawi indeed refused to use security escorts.

Hadrawi was born in Burao district in Togdheer region, about 1,250 km northwest of Mogadishu, in 1943 in what was then the British Somaliland Protectorate, hailing from a poor family. He had one sister and seven brothers.

As soon as he started attending school, the young boy acquired ‘Abu Hadra’ as a nickname and later changed it to Hadrawi. As per official records, Hadrawi had also lived with an uncle in Aden, the capital city of Southern Yemen that was still under British rule.

Back in Somaliland and after British Somaliland and Italian Somalia formed the Somali Republic in 1960, following independence from the colonial rulers, Hadrawi continued his education in Hargeisa and then his Higher education in Mogadishu to become a teacher.

Khalif Osman Abdi, a Somali scholar and singer who is better known as Sayid Khalifah, spoke to The EastAfrican over the phone from London, UK, saying, “I have known Hadrawi since 1978 when he was released from a House detention at Qansah-dhere town in Bay region (currently the South West State of Somalia), about 300 km southwest of Mogadishu.”

“Hadrawi preferred to work with our ITFIN Band, an arts group that served the education sector,” he added, indicating that Hadrawi preferred an association with ITFIN Band because of his teaching background.

It was during that time that Hadrawi composed a very popular song Hablaha Geeska Afrika (Ladies in the Horn of Africa) which was sung by Sayid Khalifah.

Other famous poems that turned into songs include Hooyo (Mother) sung by the legendary Mohamed Sulayman and Saxarlaay sung by Mohamed Moge. The late Halim Khalif Magool, arguably the greatest Somali female singer, sung Jacayl Dhiig Ma Lagu Qoray? (Has love been blood-written?”)

Beledweyn, a town in Central Somalia, attained celebrity status when Hadrawi fell in love with a young lady he named Beerlula and then composed a poem Beledweyn, which turned into a lyrical melody sung by Hassan Adan Samatar in 1973.

Hadrawi had problems with the military regime led by General Mohamed Siad Barre in the 1970s and 1980s that led to his 5-year house arrest (1973-1978) at Qansah-dhere town.

In various subsequent interviews, Hadrawi stated that the house arrest carried tough conditions such as not listening to the radio and being denied a pen and paper or any device for voice recording.

“The district commissioner demonstrated flexibility and gave me better treatment,” remarked Hadrawi, expressing gratitude.

“He even gave me a pen and paper to write, but asked me to memorise whatever I compose and then destroy the paper to avoid detectives spotting them.”

For his work, Hadrawi earned awards from academic institutions, social groups and even states.

In April 2013, Nation’s Africa Review reported that Somali poet (Hadrawi) received a prestigious Dutch award.

“The Dutch ambassador to Somalia, Mr Joost Reintjes, on Wednesday presented Somali poet and playwright Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame - better known as Hadrawi - with the Prince Claus award,” Africa Review reported.

Hadrawi was buried on Friday.