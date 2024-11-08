William Ruto banks on Raila Odinga to push through African Union reforms

Kenya’s President William Ruto is banking on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to chair the African Union Commission (AUC) to push through Nairobi’s proposals for reforms at the continental body.

On Friday, Kenya formally launched Raila’s candidature for the top job at the African Union, presenting him as the “complete package” Africa needs to tame its conflicts and rise from the ashes of poverty.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, told an audience in Addis Ababa that Kenya was pushing for reforms and was presenting someone who shares that philosophy.

“We presently need a candid audit of the AU’s progress in order to spur our regional body into an organisation that continues to serve the African people and one that cultivates mutually beneficial partnerships,” Mr Mudavadi said at the launch.

“I, therefore, reassure you that Kenya is offering a lifelong Pan-Africanist, an accomplished global statesman, who has demonstrated exceptional and visionary leadership. There is much that our continent can utilise from such an elaborate experience.”

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister in Kenya between 2008 and 2012, is an influential figure in Kenyan politics. He has lost presidential elections five times, but has always come back to collaborate with Presidents who defeated him. He turned around earlier this year to mend fences with Dr Ruto after years of acrimonious political bickering.

Odinga, 79, could become the oldest chairperson of the African Union Commission if he wins the elections in February next year. But he will have to beat three other candidates, including Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan of Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

“He has inherent capabilities to amplify the voice and bargaining power of our continent. He has always offered his peacemaking skills to national and regional peace and security initiatives. Notably, Raila’s strategic patience has fortified him as a peacemaker who has often foregone personal interests to achieve national and regional unity and stability.”

Speaking at a separate event a day earlier, President Ruto said that having a Kenyan leader at the helm of the AUC would help him more effectively drive the AU reform goals.

Addressing the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), which comprises African ambassadors accredited to the AU, President Ruto said it was imperative that Africa organised itself and builds the necessary synergies to tackle the challenges facing the continent.

“To achieve this crucial objective, the reform agenda of the African Union institutions must be thorough and consultative.

“The reforms are aimed at making the institutions of the African Union more accountable, efficient and effective in serving member States and, indeed, the people of the continent,” President Ruto said ahead of Mr Odinga’s unveiling of his vision and priorities for AUC chairperson on Friday.

President Ruto was designated the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform in February, taking over from President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The Assembly of the African Union heads of State and Government bestowed on President Ruto the responsibility of providing political leadership and vision and completing the Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative that started in 2016.

The task involves reforming the structure, functioning and focus of the African Union Commission, AU organs and specialised agencies so that they become more effective and efficient in managing the programmes of the African Union.