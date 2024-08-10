Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: This is my pledge to the people of Africa as AUC chair

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Djibouti's topmost diplomat promises to place the continent at the heart of global transformation as he faces three contenders from Kenya's former PM Raila Odinga,former Mauritian Foreign Minister Anil Kumarsingh, and Richard James Randriamandrato former Foreign minister of Madagascar.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, 58, has been a Djiboutian civil servant all his career life. But he argues that experience has given him something to benefit Africa, if they elect him the next African Union Commission Chairperson.

Now his country’s topmost diplomat, he promises to place the continent at the heart of global transformation and wants Africa to have a “radiant future,” able to fight things such as climate change, poverty and endless wars bedevilling the region.

But even he recognises that the continental body is in a dire need of reform. His promises have ranged from committing top responsible leadership and accountability and leading the bloc with an eye on inclusive participation, seeing the AU not as an elitist body but one that guides the continent to the promised land.

Mr Youssouf, the current Minister for Foreign Affairs of Djibouti faces three other contenders, including Kenya’s former prime minister Raila Odinga, former Mauritian Foreign minister Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, and Richard James Randriamandrato, former Foreign minister of Madagascar.

He spoke to The EastAfrican this week, where he discussed his campaign strategy, his plan for the African Union and the vision to improve peace and security, stimulate economic development and mitigate climate change.

Why are you contesting the African Union Chairperson’s seat?

First, I came to Nairobi carrying a message from my President, Omar Ismael Guelleh, to President William Ruto. I had an opportunity to hand over that message to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, about my candidature for the position of the African Union Commission Chairperson.

