Police in Uganda ask citizens to remain vigilant as curfew is lifted

Ugandan police on Tuesday evening urged citizens to remain more vigilant in the wake of sustained terrorist attacks that have previously been witnessed in Uganda, even as the curfew got lifted after 20 months.

In a statement, the police said that “We wish to remind all the re-opened sectors about the threat of terrorism, posed by individual actors and small groups inspired primarily by ADF. Some of these hangout places are soft targets. Although we have greatly disrupted some of the real threats posed by these terrorists, they still remain determined on causing harm to Ugandans and other citizens in the country, which calls for extra vigilance as we go about our daily activities.”

Last year, Uganda was attacked by terrorists who bombed different places including a bar in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, and a western region bound bus. There were also twin bomb blasts at the Central Police Station in Kampala and Parliament Avenue on November 16. In the four bombing incidents, seven people died, including the two suspected suicide bombers.

On October 20, 2021 when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the end of curfew in Kenya, ending the nationwide night curfew that had been in effect since March 2020 at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the news was received with glee, excitement and the video of Kenyatta speaking was circulated on social media widely.

Back in Uganda, the lovers of night life started preparing for the lifting of the curfew.

However, it was to be a long three-month wait.

Their relief came when President Yoweri Museveni said in his New Year speech that the economy would open fully at the start of the year.

President Museveni confirmed two days ago that the night life, which is largely defined by opening night operations for bars, pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants, retail, cinemas, theatres, concerts and transport, would resume on Monday, January 24, except boda boda transport system, which he said security was still scrutinising, given the various murders that have been committed and the criminals disappear using the motorcycles.

At the beginning of the year, President Museveni had pledged to fully open the economy, whether the people would be vaccinated or not. The country had previously targeted to vaccinate 22 million people, of which less than half have been vaccinated so far.

The police further said that “There is a high demand for night clubs, and social entertainment, bars and saunas as well as unrestricted movement for motorists. Everyone is excited. However, we should be keen to adhere to the health and safety protocols required to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The re-opening of the country comes with an increase in numbers of new Covid-19 cases. Therefore, it is important that we carefully manage the re-opening in the safest possible way. These include installing ventilation systems in all venues, sanitation stations in all clubs, increased frequency of cleaning schedules and the deployment of highly trained staff,” the statement signed by Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, read in part.

Uganda has previously seen a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus, with the entry of Omicron in November last year. However, the numbers began going down a week before Christmas and have remained down, which experts attribute to the efforts by people to take the control measures seriously.

Uganda has recorded a total of 160,352 cases with 3, 474 deaths and 99,079 recoveries as per Monday.