Muhoozi promotion: Did Museveni switch on ‘Generator’ or tactfully silence it?

By NELSON NATURINDA

The appointment of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as Chief of Defence Forces has reignited a succession debate.

To some, the general, who still serves as presidential adviser in charge of special operations to his father, this job effectively removes him from the public sphere, keeps him occupied and diverts his attention from active politics and mobilisation for support of his newly launched political grouping, Patriotic League of Uganda.

Formed and launched last month, the political grouping, which had metamorphosed from the MK Movement, has been seen as the political vehicle for Gen Muhoozi to fight for the presidency as the country prepares for the 2026 general election.

