Kenya opposition protests: What we know so far

The three-day anti-government protests called by the opposition Azimio La Umoja alliance leader Raila Odinga kicked off on Wednesday in various cities and towns with police officers engaging protesters in running battles.

At 4pm, Odinga urged his supporters to end anti-government protests at 5pm on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with the Nation, Odinga said the demonstrations against tax increases and the rising cost of living would resume on Thursday morning.

By 2pm, he had not spoken or appeared anywhere publicly. His colleagues in Azimio were also nowhere to be seen.

In Homa Bay County, police officers arrested protesters in Homa Bay town this morning, while other protesters barricaded the Homa Bay-Rongo road.

By early morning, counties that witnessed heavy protests last week such as Kisii, Nakuru, Meru, Kitengela, Kisii and Kisumu were still somewhat asleep with businesses closed.

In Kisumu County, Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron joined county assembly members, other area leaders and protesters in a peaceful walk from Kibos, Manyatta to Nyamasaria.

