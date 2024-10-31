Suspected cult members kill eight kin in Ugandan village

Suspected cult members attacked family members in a village in Uganda, killing at least eight people, including a three-year-old child, authorities said on Wednesday.

The assault occurred on Tuesday night in Mizizi, a hamlet in Kagadi district in western Uganda, about 250km from the capital Kampala. Eight others were injured, police said.

“Preliminary information indicates that members of a new cult whose name is yet to be established descended on people, most of whom are their family members, and cut them,” the Uganda People’s Defence Forces said.

Four of those killed were aged under 13, including the three-year-old child, police said.

Police said two of the suspected attackers had been killed by security forces, who included military and police, as they responded to the assault.