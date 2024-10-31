Suspected cult members kill eight kin in Ugandan village

Suspected cult members attacked family members in a village in Uganda, killing at least eight people, including a three-year-old child, authorities said on Wednesday.
The assault occurred on Tuesday night in Mizizi, a hamlet in Kagadi district in western Uganda, about 250km from the capital Kampala. Eight others were injured, police said.
“Preliminary information indicates that members of a new cult whose name is yet to be established descended on people, most of whom are their family members, and cut them,” the Uganda People’s Defence Forces said.