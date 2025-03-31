UN condemns killing of Kenyan peacekeeper in Central African Republic

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday condemned an attack on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) that left a Kenyan peacekeeper dead on March 29.

Florence Marchal, spokesperson for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), said the soldier was killed during a patrol near the village of Tabane in the southeastern region.

Minusca blamed the attack on an "unidentified armed group".

Marchal said Valentine Rugwabiza, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the CAR "strongly condemns this attack" and is "deeply shocked by this reprehensible assault on peacekeepers, whose sole mission is to safeguard civilian lives."

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and urged the Bangui authorities to "spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators".

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.”

Rich in minerals such as gold and diamonds, CAR has witnessed a string of coups and wars since it gained independence from France in 1960. Rebel groups have often operated in the country, thwarting mining exploration by foreign companies.

The country has been in conflict since 2013, when Islamist rebels seized power and forced then President François Bozizé from office.

Peace talks began in early 2019 under the auspices of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR, led by the African Union with UN support.

Six of the 14 armed groups that signed a 2019 peace deal later quit the agreement.