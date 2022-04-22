Kenyan Sanda Ojiambo gets top job at UN Global Compact

By ANITA CHEPKOECH More by this Author

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Kenyan Sanda Ojiambo as assistant secretary-general of the United Nations Global Compact.

For the past two years, Ms Ojiambo served as the executive director of the UN Global Compact.

In a statement, the UN said, in her new role, Ms Ojiambo will be responsible for leading the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, building the strategic partnerships needed to drive impact and advocacy at local and global levels.

"She will advise the Secretary-General and the Deputy Secretary-General on the contributions of the private sector to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, on the engagement of the United Nations with business and on key organisational partnerships with the private sector.

"She will also manage and coordinate the engagement of the UN Global Compact in United Nations inter-agency affairs, engaging with relevant multilateral and international organisations, alongside developing new, innovative partnerships with the private sector."

Previsouly, Ms Ojiambo worked at Safaricom PLC as the head of sustainable business and social impact.

Advertisement

Before joining Safaricom in 2008, Sanda had worked in civil society under various capacities.

Her tenure at Safaricom saw the company sign up with the UN agency she will be heading, and one of the results were the sustainable business reports the telecommunication company has been releasing.

She holds a Master of Arts in public policy from the University of Minnesota, USA, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and International Development from McGill University, Canada.