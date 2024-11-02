Kenya’s new Deputy President takes oath of office amid political storm

Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki on Friday took the oath of office as the second-in-command, at a colourful ceremony at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), pledging to give his boss President William Ruto the necessary support he requires.

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, red tie and dark brown shoes, Prof Kindiki arrived at KICC with his wife, Dr Joyce Kithure, to the cheers of an enthusiastic crowd who had gathered to witness the special occasion.

While the former Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) had kept his personal life out of public scrutiny, his appointment as the country's Number Two, has thrust his wife, a university lecturer, into the limelight, replacing Dorcas Rigathi, wife of impeached Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua, as Second Lady.

On Friday, Prof Kindiki and his wife’s expressions portrayed both pride and humility, marking a journey that was as unexpected as it was historic. The ceremony was marked by symbolism: The Kindiki family, beaming with pride, stood together.

One of new DP’s brothers, KCA University vice-chancellor Isaiah Kindiki, quipped that his pick as DP out of more than 50 million Kenyans was the work of God.

“Thank you, Kenyans, for giving my brother an opportunity to serve the country through various positions. He has served as senator of Tharaka Nithi, Senate Majority Leader, Deputy Speaker, CS and now he is the DP... It’s by the grace of God through the people of Kenya,” the don said.

As the new DP raised his hand to take the oath of office as Kenya’s 13th second-in-command, administered by Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfrida Boyani Mokaya in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome, the crowd roared in jubilation.

"Today, this is the highest honour in my life and I don't take it for granted," the DP said.

“With the oath of allegiance and due execution of functions of DP, I want to commit to you before this congregation and Almighty God, that I will serve under you and provide you with assistance and support you require to take this country to next level. I will be loyal and faithful.”

Long queues were witnessed on Friday from 6.30am as enthusiastic Kenyans made their way into KICC, amid tight security around the vicinity.

While some were draped in the colours of the national flag, others waved the flags as they ushered in dignitaries into the venue, including CSs led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and security chiefs.

A section of the diplomatic corps attended the ceremony, notably led by America’s Meg Whitman.

President Ruto’s speech bore undertones of hope for smoother executive relations, as he declared his confidence that his new principal assistant will provide him the needed helping hand.

“I am confident you will do that which I have missed for the last two years. I need your voice and intellect to profile the things we are doing as government. I have been missing that for the past two years," Dr Ruto said amid cheers from the jubilant crowd.

Some excited youth chanted pro-Ruto slogans, urging him to remain true to his quest for a united Kenya.

“Ruto hakikisha umetoa hizo mitego zote ili Wakenya wote wafike ikulu, (Ruto ensure you remove all the traps so that all Kenyans can access State House),” one youth shouted.

His statement was in reference to ousted DP Gachagua’s popular remark, that he had mounted traps at State House to ensure opposition leader Raila Odinga did not gain access to the president.

Mr Mudavadi who was one of the names that had been touted for the DP’s position following Mr Gachagua’s ouster, pledged his allegiance, taking the role to invite the new DP to give his acceptance speech as per the government protocol. He is the acting Interior CS.

He lauded Prof Kindiki for humility and simplicity. If we can embrace humility, we will go far and if we disregard humility it can be very expensive.”

“We are on the grounds of KICC, on my right is the Judiciary, on my left is the Legislature, in front of me is the symbol of the capital and behind us is the symbolism of Executive. We stand here proudly as a nation to actually show and prove to Kenyans who ushered in the 2010 Constitution with a 70 percent majority and to international community that our institutions work,” Mr Mudavadi said.

His description of the three institutions signalled the role the bodies played in Mr Gachagua’s removal from office. He praised them as pillars of democracy.

“There may be challenges and the wheels may take a little bit longer to turn but at the end of the day the legislature and judiciary have done their bits. Everybody gets a chance to be heard if they are aggrieved and finally the executive can move on. We are a country that respects the rule of law and now it is important for us to reflect on the journey ahead,” the PCS said.

He also conceded that the past two years have not been easy.