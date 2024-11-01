Kithure Kindiki sworn-in as Kenya’s deputy president

Kithure Kindiki has been sworn-in as Deputy President to replace Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached by Parliament in October.

Friday morning's inauguration at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) was witnessed by President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome, among a host of distinguished guests.

Leaders who witnessed ceremony include Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho, Davis Chirchir, Opiyo Wandayi, Julius Ogamba, Justin Muturi, Aden Duale.

Kithure Kindiki sworn-in as Kenya’s new deputy president

Also present was Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Cecily Mbarire from Embu, Paul Otuoma (Busia), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Abdi Guyo (Isiolo) have also arrived.

From as early as 6:30am hundreds of Kenyans thronged the venue to witness the ceremony.

Long queues were witnessed as Kenyans made their way into KICC amid tight security around the vicinity.

While some are draped with the colors of the national flag, others waved the national flags as they ushered in dignitaries at the venue.

Several dignitaries including Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators and senior State officials have arrived at KICC.