Kenya President Ruto declines to sign Finance Bill into law

Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday bowed to pressure from Kenyans after several protests and has declined declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law.

The move follows Tuesday's deadly protests that saw demonstrators breach Parliament premises for the first time in Kenya's history.

“Following the passage of the Bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the Bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions. I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner.

“Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill, 2024, I will decline to assent to the Bill,” he said in a televised address from State House on Wednesday flanked by the ruling party members of Parliament who voted for the Bill.

President Ruto’s decision will likely be seen as an attempt to de-escalate already rising tensions following Tuesday’s countrywide demos.

Protesters had earlier vowed to keep up their demonstrations on Thursday.

After it was passed by MPs, the Finance Bill was submitted to his office for signing into law.

Kenyans, including industry groups, have widely criticised the legislation, saying it adds punitive new taxes and raises others on a wide range of goods and services that would escalate the cost of living.

The protests, which began in Nairobi last week, spread to other major towns and cities such as Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri and Mombasa and were witnessed in more than half of the 47 counties Tuesday.

Dr Ruto said now he would engage young people to agree on their priority areas of concern.

“I also propose that within the next 14 days, a multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder engagement be held with a view to charting the way forward on matters relating to the content of the Bill as well as auxiliary issues raised in recent days on the need for austerity measures and strengthening our fight against corruption,” the President said.

The President has also directed immediate operation budget cuts for the presidency and the entire Executive arm of government. He has also recommended the Judiciary, Parliament and county governments to follow suit.

Additional reporting by Hellen Githaiga.