Kabila’s plan to return to Congo sparks hope, anxiety

Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila says he is returning to the country to push for “a lasting solution” to the conflict raging in the eastern parts.

In an open letter, Kabila said that he would return to the Democratic Republic of Congo via the east of the country, but the letter did not specify the city or date of his arrival.

The announcement has sparked public debate in the DRC, with an M23 official celebrating that Kabila’s decision to return through the east was a sign that the region and Goma, once “a hotbed of insecurity, is now a haven of peace.”

In his letter, Kabila justified his decision by pointing to the serious security and institutional situation in the DRC and expressed his willingness to contribute to the search for a solution to the crisis rocking the country.

Opposition leader Moïse Katumbi, who challenged President Felix Tshisekedi in the last presidential election, said Kabila’s return signalled the desire of the Congolese elites to find a definitive solution to the problem in the east.

Katumbi’s spokesman, Olivier Kamitatu, said Kabila’s imminent return to “Goma, a city emblematic of our national sovereignty, sends out a clear message: The Congolese crisis cannot be resolved by external intervention alone. The key to our stability and our future lies at the heart of our country.”

Tshisekedi’s party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), argues that Kabila’s return proves that he has always been behind the M23 rebel movement.

“He is now acting openly,” said Augustin Kabuya, UDPS secretary-general.

In the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), Kabila’s party, the announcement was greeted with enthusiasm.

“The important thing would have been for people to be happy. Wherever he has to arrive, the Tshisekedi regime, which was looking everywhere to meet him, must be delighted. It is a symbol to defuse the crisis in the country. Everyone needs to sit down around the table to seek peace,” said Ferdinand Kambere, PPRD deputy secretary-general.

Hubert Kabasubabo, a former governor of Kasai in southern Congo who is now an opponent, wondered whether this announced return was authorised by the President.

For some analysts, Kabila is returning to the country to act as a go-between and negotiate with President Tshisekedi’s regime. Some believe that Kabila carries more weight than Corneille Nangaa or Bertrand Bisimwa, two leaders of the M23/AFC, who are now heavily sanctioned by the West.

A commentator, who requested anonymity to speak freely because he is close to Kabila, told The EastAfrican that it was Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been endorsed by African Union chairman João Lourenço to take over the mediation role in the Congo conflict, who convinced Kabila to return to the country to preach peace.

“Faure, Joseph Kabila and Félix Tshisekedi are the sons of great African leaders, and they should think about preserving the legacy of their fathers,” our source said.

While waiting for the ins and outs of the announced return, the east of the DRC is hanging on to what Kinshasa describes as the Doha process. The Kinshasa government delegation was due to meet the M23 delegation mediated by the Emir of Qatar on April 9.

The rebels, for their part, have set conditions before entering into negotiations with the Kinshasa government. Among them, the M23 is demanding that President Tshisekedi make a “solemn declaration expressing the political will of his regime to conduct direct negotiations with the AFC/M23.”

The M23 has also demanded “the cancellation of all death sentences, prosecutions, arrest warrants and the offer of a reward to anyone who helps the Kinshasa regime to arrest the leaders and cadres of the AFC/M23, which will allow political negotiations to take place.”

Both conditions target Kinshasa’s main tool for dealing with the rebel movement over the past year. President Tshisekedi threatened to use the death penalty, which is still in its statutes but has not been used for 40 years.

Kinshasa also labelled the M23 as a terrorist movement with whom it would never negotiate.

Recently, however, the Congolese authorities have softened this stance, initially agreeing to a meeting in Luanda, Angola, although it never happened after M23 pulled out. President Tshisekedi later met with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, in Doha under the auspices of the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they pledged to collaborate on a ceasefire and direct peace talks.

Another M23 condition is that Kinshasa “put an end to and criminalise all hate speech, which is often followed by acts of oppression...to put an end to all acts of discrimination and denial of nationality against the above-mentioned communities; the immediate release of all civilians or military personnel arrested and/or accused of colluding with the AFC/M3 on the basis of their race or ethnicity, or their professional, friendly or commercial relations with members of the AFC/M23; to repeal all other restrictive measures taken by the Kinshasa regime against the AFC/M23 to enable political negotiations to be held and concluded.”