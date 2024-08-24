In South Sudan, a new constitution seen as ultimate saviour from perennial strife

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

South Sudan’s negotiating groups under mediated talks in Nairobi could reach a deal on drawing up the country’s new constitution, seeing it as the ‘social contract’ Juba needs to end perennial conflict.

That possibility emerged this week as more than a dozen hold-out groups continue to hold talks with South Sudan government representatives on the future the country they want in peace.

There are no timelines on when the actual drafting could begin yet, but The EastAfrican has learnt the talks in Nairobi has mostly admitted supreme laws will be needed before conducting elections, and to avoid such elections falling into dispute and relapsing the country back into chaos. Such an admission, the sources indicated, may also fuel negotiators on the urgency of having the laws drafted.

Read more here